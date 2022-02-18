news, latest-news,

WARRNAMBOOL'S Bombers Supporter Group has folded after taking south-west fans to Essendon home games in Melbourne since 1990. President Norm Gibson said COVID had forced the decision. "We're all feeling a bit sad," Gibson told The Standard. "There's been no other supporter group like the Bombers in Warrnambool. "We were going for over 30 years. The last two years have been really tough for the group because of COVID. "Everyone has been impacted by COVID in different ways but I never thought when it started that it would mean the end of the Warrnambool Bombers Supporter Group." Gibson said numbers had dropped. "There have been numerous members who decided not to renew their memberships because of the pandemic," he said. "They have just thought it's safer to stay at home. We took a survey among our members asking if they wanted the group to continue but they thought it's best the club folded. "It's really sad because the trips to Bomber home games in Melbourne were an outing for our members. "We had a lot of elderly members, they just wanted a day out and they really enjoyed the outings." The former top local umpire acknowledged the great times had by the group which got the chance to see the Bombers win AFL flags. "Our founding members included Greg Lane and John Stuckey," he said. "I can't help but think of some of our deceased members including Margaret and Brian Kelly. "They were passionate Bomber supporters who would go to every home game. We used to have a 57-seater bus that would take us to the games. "Undoubtedly, the highlights were going to the winning grand finals in 1993 and 2000. Another highlight was when Kevin Sheedy and Terry Daniher would come up to Warrnambool for dinner with our members. "It was just great to be part of whole experience but sadly it's over now." MORE SPORT:

