news, latest-news,

A Camperdown man with a chronic alcohol issue has been charged with drink driving at more than five times the legal limit after a member of the public snatched his car keys. Acting Sergeant Uwe Stolzenberg, of the Warrnambool highway patrol unit, said the 51-year-old was already serving a drink driving ban when he was caught again mid Wednesday morning. It's believed he had consumed alcohol that morning. "Initially a triple zero (000) call was made by a member of the public after that person observed a vehicle in the Garvoc area driving erratically," he said. "The driver was so alcohol-affected that he had pulled over to the side of the road because he was not capable of driving. "The quick thinking member of the public took the keys out of the ignition and the Warrnambool divisional van crew soon after attended." Acting Sergeant Stolzenberg said the driver was transported back to the Warrnambool police station after the van crew determined the man appeared to be impaired and over the alcohol limit. "He undertook an evidentiary alcohol breath test at the Warrnambool police station and returned a reading of .251," he said. "This was just a recipe for disaster. The 51-year-old Camperdown driver was already serving a licence suspension for drink driving. "He's now been charged with drink driving offences and driving while suspended. "His vehicle will also be impounded for a month, attracting towing and storage fees of $1130 and he'll soon be heading to court for an appointment with a magistrate." The unit commander said he was involved in charging a driver with an alcohol reading of .263 last year, but his highest reading in almost 10 years on the job was .294. "At .251 - or more than five times the legal limit - we are talking about chronic alcoholism. You are a danger to every other road user," he said. "We thank the member of the public for making the call and grabbing the keys. "All drivers can expect to be alcohol and/or drug tested at any time. There are police members on the roads 24 hours every day," he said. Anyone with information about impaired drivers is requested to contact police immediately. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/4150096b-c80d-4816-aa61-96727bcc1660.jpg/r30_0_770_418_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg