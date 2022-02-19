Dedication in times of crisis

Change can sometimes be so slow coming that we can lose heart. But occasionally, usually out of crisis, we see significant changes put into action, quickly and expertly. It tells us things can get better, that they can be done better. It's what I've been reflecting on as I prepare now to depart Mental Health Victoria for new professional challenges after five years in the Chief Executive Officer position. It's been an extraordinary time to work at the peak body for mental health in Victoria, to see the courage and strength of people living with mental health issues in the face of many challenges and to witness the dedication and care of the people in the mental health workforce. Looking back on the key milestones in that time, the bold commitment of the Victorian government to establish the Royal Commission into Victoria's Mental Health System is the obvious stand-out. Its subsequent record investment to implement the Royal Commission's recommendations will establish Victoria as a world leader in mental health reform. However, given the challenges of the pandemic over the last two years, it is also the 'smaller' initiatives that stand out - smaller perhaps in budget terms, but almost unquantifiable in terms of the impact on people's lives. We've seen that with the creation of 'pop up' Mental Health and Wellbeing Hubs across Victoria to rapidly meet the significant and growing demand for mental health supports. The hubs were announced in September last year as part of a $13.3 million funding package from the Victorian government, in response to advocacy from the mental health sector and the wider community around the mental health impacts of the pandemic for young and old. Just months later, there are now 23 hubs operational across the state, including 10 in regional Victoria. They are available, free of charge, to Victorians of all ages who have any mental health or wellbeing concerns, with support also available for families, friends and carers. It's been heartening to hear the very tangible benefits they have delivered already. One 30-year-old woman reached out to one of the hubs after her marriage broke down. Although she had not received support through mental health services in the past, the emotional weight of her situation, as well as the pandemic, prompted her to approach her GP. The doctor referred her to the hub, understanding that telehealth support would not have been appropriate for the woman as home was not a confidential or safe place to have discussions. A teenage client of one of the hubs was experiencing symptoms of anxiety. The hub was able to not only help with immediate difficulties but arrange for ongoing support and to link the teenager's family also with a range of support services. As one of the workers in a regional hub told us: "I think the flexibility of the model works well. We've been able to interpret it in the way that works for the people we support and allows us to be flexible in what we deliver depending on what people's needs are." Working to make sure the state's mental health system delivers supports when and where Victorians need them has been the driving focus for all of us working in mental health. Therefore, it has been a privilege to be able to write this monthly column, to talk about mental health issues in rural and regional areas with rural and regional readers. Because we know the need is stark. We know that people living in rural, regional and remote areas have higher rates of mental health issues than their city counterparts, and that COVID-19 has exacerbated them. The prevalence of mental illness is around 20 per cent across all of Australia. However, rates of suicide and emergency admissions for mental illness increase with remoteness. And historically, regional and rural Victoria also has numerous service gaps, and challenges in attracting and recruiting the right mix of skilled mental health practitioners. These issues are still to be fully addressed but change is coming. The Victorian government has shown a remarkable commitment to mental health reform and the other states and territories should follow suit. But to fully meet the needs of all Australians, the federal government needs to come to the party. Let's hope next month's federal budget is 'the big one' for mental health and that it has a strong focus on regional Australia. Wishing you all strength and happiness. Call 1300 375 330 (9 am - 10 pm weekdays and 9 am - 5 pm weekends) to book an in-person or telehealth mental health hub appointment.

