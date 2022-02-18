news, latest-news,

A Warrnambool woman was left traumatised after returning home just days after Christmas to find her home ransacked and sentimental heirlooms stolen. The 71-year-old victim returned home on December 27 last year to find her home had been raided, with stolen items including three engagement rings, a wedding ring, 50 silver and gold hoops, 12 bottles of liquor and a laptop with precious photos. The items have never been recovered. David Miller, 36, of Dennington, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court to the burglary, theft and other offences. He forced entry to the victim's Ryot Street home between December 24 and 27 last year and completely ransacked the property. Miller left behind three DNA samples from his fingers. He was already on bail for stealing fuel and cigarettes in May last year. Then on December 26, he attended BP service station on Warrnambool's Raglan Parade and stole $17 of hotdogs. Miller was arrested by chance in Warrnambool on January 2. During a police interview, he denied the burglary and theft, stating someone must have left his forensic evidence at the scene. On Friday, police prosecutor Sergeant Angela Fitzgerald said the elderly female victim suffered anxiety and trauma following the loss she suffered. "She suffered an extreme feeling of violation, being ransacked in her own home," she said. Rangi Vickers, representing Miller, said his client had already served 47 days in custody on remand. He said his client had a disadvantaged upbringing followed by a long history of substance abuse. "Mr Miller has extreme regret and remorse and would give the goods back if he had any recollection of where the items were placed," Mr Vickers said. Miller will be assessed for a correction order and sentenced on February 25.

