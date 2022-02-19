news, latest-news,

A trio of Warrnambool entrepreneurs have launched an online underwear business - Juggla Underwear. Luke, 26, and Bianca Kavanagh, 31, and brother-in-law Pat Robinson, 29, are the co-founders of the new business. The Kavanaghs grew up in Warrnambool and Mr Robinson at Koroit. Bianca and Pat now live in Warrnambool, while Mr Kavanagh is based in Melbourne. "We created Juggla Underwear because we want guys to look good and feel comfortable. Underwear is the first thing you put on in the morning, so it's important that you feel good from the get go," Mr Kavanagh said. "Our underwear is made from soft organic cotton, that is antibacterial and moisture wicking, with stretch for everyday comfort, so it's suitable for every lifestyle. "As we are based in Warrnambool, we want to give back to the community so we plan to support local causes where we can. We are also partnering with 1% for the Planet, so a portion of our revenue goes towards the restoration and preservation of the environment. "We are also offering free delivery for those based in the Warrnambool area." The business is being launched on Sunday and Juggla Underwear claims to be an Australian design collective focussed on providing good, honest underwear. Mr Kananagh said Juggla garments were designed on the south-west coast of Victoria, and consciously created by the trio's partners internationally. "We believe that the natural environment is our most important resource and aim to lessen our environmental footprint wherever possible by providing only what you need," he said. "Our products are delivered without the frills, in custom biodegradable packaging - no swing tags, wrapping, or boxes, only what's essential. "We also aim to be reactive to social and topical issues in our community by supporting selected not-for-profit organisations." Mr Kavanagh said the trio thought there was a niche in the current market. "We're not Bonds, Kmart or Target. Juggla is something that can be worn around the house, playing sport or to work," he said. "It's taken a while to get to this stage. We came up with the concept in 2019 but due to COVID and supply chain issues it's taken until now to launch. "All we ask is that local Warrnambool and district people give us a try," he said. Juggla Underwear can be found on social media and online.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/787dbeb8-0b00-489b-8841-bdb18e1fcb93.jpg/r0_943_3303_2809_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg