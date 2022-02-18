news, latest-news,

A decision on a second KFC store for Warrnambool is expected in the next few months after concerns were raised about ambulance access to the neighbouring medical clinic. The popular fast-food restaurant on Raglan Parade already has cars banked up for drive through orders, highlighting the need for a second store. Last year, plans for a second store on Mortlake Road were unveiled for vacant land at the front of the Northpoint shopping centre opposite the fire station. But the proposals drew five objections which will trigger a move to send the project to councillors for a decision at either its March or April ordinary meeting. Councillors, council staff and objectors met onsite last month where issues were aired about the location of the restaurant. Concerns were raised about arrangement for ambulance parking near the site - the location of the proposed KFC close to a medical centre. There were also concerns raised about traffic congestion between 5pm and 7pm, as well as the inconvenience the construction would cause to shoppers. Concerns were also raised about the proposal to refurbish the current KFC on Raglan Parade and the impact it would have on bringing extra traffic to a new restaurant. A second KFC drive-through store for Warrnambool is expected to create about 60 new jobs if the $1.8 million project is given the thumbs up from the city council. The plans include a 44-seat restaurant and drive-through. In September, Franchisee David Bird said the restaurant would be built as soon as possible if it received the go-ahead.

