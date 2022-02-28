news, latest-news,

The Port Fairy, Hawkesdale and Orford areas have led the way in both children and adults getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Last month, people living in postcode 3284 had the highest vaccination among eligible adults and are now leading the way with child vaccinations. Children aged five to 11 could receive the Pfizer jab from January 10. Up to February 21, between 70 and 75 per cent of the eligible 339 children in the area were vaccinated. This was followed by Hamilton and surrounds at 65 to 70 per cent of 804 children, Warrnambool and Dennington at 60 to 65 per cent of 2856, Yambuk and surrounds at 55 to 60 per cent of 100 and of 264 in Camperdown, Killarney, Kirkstall and surrounds at 50 to 55 per cent of 125, and Portland and surrounds (3305) at 45 to 50 per cent of 990. IN OTHER NEWS: A South West Healthcare spokeswoman said children attending SWH vaccination centres remained consistent at 70 per day. SWH COVID-19 coordinator Sue Anderton said there was strong demand for children to be vaccinated in early January, but that had since dropped off. "The parents who have come in have been very positive and supportive of the idea of getting their children vaccinated so that they can be protected and regain a sense of normal life," Ms Anderton said. She said parents "a little more hesitant" was the challenge now. Ms Anderton said they could visit the SWH Facebook page or website for evidenced-based information. "The Royal Children's Hospital (Melbourne) also run regular online forums and webinars where you can hear from experts and ask them questions directly," Ms Anderton said. Ms Anderton said there were "great" reactions from families attending the Warrnambool All Abilities Clinic - which has longer appointment times - and Camperdown clinic. Nurses wear colourful scrubs and there are Australian animal cut outs. "We have staffed the paediatric days with nurse immunisers who have extensive experience working with children and have also consulted with the local Warrnambool City Council nurse immunisers, who specialise in newborn to school vaccinations, for strategies to make the vaccination experience calm and positive," she said. "There will always be children (and adults) who have a fear of needles, so it's about making sure we help that individual with whatever additional supports they need. "Over the last two sessions in Camperdown, assistance dog Cooper has attended. Children love adding their leaf to the Tree of Protection and looking for their friends' names." Ms Anderton said it was important for everyone, including children, to get vaccinated. "With respect to COVID-19 and all other illness in our vaccination schedule, vaccinations significantly help prevent severe illness and hospitalisation and give our kids the best chance at living a healthy life." With a reduced demand for vaccinations, SWH has reduced Warrnambool's testing and vaccination operating hours. Testing will be available at 184 Merri Street seven days a week between noon and 4pm. Vaccinations are available on Mondays from 8am-noon, Tuesdays to Fridays from 9am-4.30pm, and Saturdays for children 5-11 between 9am-4.30pm (until further notice). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

