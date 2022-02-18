news, latest-news,

Organisers of a kids' science day in Warrnambool this weekend want to see education about hydrogen energy incorporated in the science curriculum for schools in the future. The event - run by Deakin University's Hycel Technology Hub - is part of a pilot program for schools and will be held at the Warrnambool Art Gallery on Saturday at 10.30am. Hycel program manager Adam Fletcher said giving students hands-on experience with hydrogen technology was important to break down the "mystery" of science, and build their knowledge of the theory early. "We can demonstrate the principles and the concept at a miniature scale," Mr Fletcher said. "We've got little kits where you can make hydrogen from a solar panel, and then you can run the hydrogen into a little toy car and make it run around the table." "When those students come through, and we raise awareness, and garner interest in [hydrogen], when they get to tertiary and vocational levels, they bring with them a really solid base-level understanding." IN OTHER NEWS: The session will also teach children about concepts behind hydrogen, the future of zero emissions energy and hydrogen powered vehicles. Hycel has set up hydrogen application education programs at school, vocational and tertiary levels, and hoped it would become permanent components in school curriculum. "We hope we can do this regularly," Mr Fletcher said. "Knowledge base has got to start early. Our vision is that this forms the start point for an addition to school curricula."

