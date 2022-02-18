news, latest-news, sport, football, nab league

Since starting out her journey with the Timboon Demons' inaugural under 18 girls side, Jaimie Castledine has been destined for a bright future in football. The Geelong Falcons forward alongside fellow Demon junior Lucy Jones - who is playing terrific football with the GWV Rebels this season - are two of the proud products to get their start via the girls' junior program. On Saturday the pair will represent the region with pride in the NAB League, with the Rebels to host the Falcons in both the futures and under 19 games. Castledine is set to feature in the under 19 game, with Jones to come before her in the futures and while the pair won't lock horns on the field, they're two contests keen observers from the south-west won't want to miss. Castledine says that while Jones will be an opponent on Saturday, she admires her friend's skills and dedication on the field. "She's a great player," she said "Her confidence has risen extremely and her intensity around the football is unmatchable." The Mercy Regional College year 12 student said she thoroughly enjoyed coming through the junior ranks at the Demons with Jones. "It was great," she said. "There were quite a few girls the first year and in the second year we lost quite a few players. That's when we won a few more games and it got a bit more competitive on our behalf." Now entrenched in the elite junior pathway at the Falcons, Castledine is finding her way up forward. "I love it, the high performance program is really good and being around a lot of really good players is awesome," she said. "In the GFL I was a ruck, but I'm playing up forward at the Falcons - I really like playing forward at this stage. I want to take my footy as far as I can and see where it takes me." Demons secretary Donna Ellis said the club was extremely proud of the duo, having watched the pair closely over the years. "The Timboon Demons are closely following the footy careers of young guns Jaimie and Lucy, two of the inaugural Demons' under 18 girls players," she said. "We're proud they got their footy start as junior Demons and look forward to watching them achieve their footy dreams." MORE SPORT:

