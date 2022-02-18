news, latest-news,

All it took was a teenager's three years worth of savings to help start a thriving E-bike tourist business on Warrnambool's foreshore over the summer. While studies have now taken Harry McMahon on a different path, he and his mum Samantha say the E-bike business they started in 2019, when he was just 18, was "worth it, both financially and educationally". Ms McMahon said Harry used the money he had been saving from the age of 15 to open the business after seeing a gap in the market and being inspired by the success of similar businesses in Halls Gap. "We just started thinking, what a fabulous opportunity that would be in Warrnambool with our tourist trade over summer," Ms McMahon said. "Setting up a business was something that was new to Harry, which is why I went halves with him." IN OTHER NEWS: The Get-Go E-bike hire business ran over summer along the foreshore, but after three successful years they are moving on, and leaving a gap for someone else to fill. "It was extremely successful," Ms McMahon said. "Between Boxing Day and Australia Day, we opened 12 to 5pm, and had all the bikes out constantly." "If Harry had been living and studying in Warrnambool, I don't think he would have given it up at all." Mr McMahon is selling the bikes so he can study mechatronics engineering at Deakin University in Geelong. The family encouraged others to take the plunge and tap into the tourism market and transport hire ventures in the city which is a mecca for holidaymakers in the summer. "It was really popular," Ms McMahon said. "It would probably be more suited to somebody that would have it as a mobile business, so they could take it round to different events and make use of it all year long."

