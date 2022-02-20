news, latest-news,

Six new inductees have joined the Emmanuel College Alumni after an evening of inspiration. The college have included Inala Cooper, Dr Alison Farley, Anthony Leddin, Jacinta Reddan, John McGrath OAM and Graham Warburton into its Inspiring Alumni, joining the previous 45 inductees to inspiring current and future generations of Emmanuel students. Principal Peter Morgan said a gala event was scheduled in AUgust last year but rescheduled due to COVID. "In the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, stories of hope, resilience and inspiration seem more significant than ever," he said. "In lockdowns, communities cannot gather in the sharing of ideas or be together in the usual way, where individuals experience belonging and where a sense of community is formed. "In difficult times the importance of community, collaboration and contribution is seen more clearly." Mr Morgan said the new inductees could provide no broader example of contributing to and shaping the communities they lived in and served. "Many of our inductees have been saving and improving lives around the globe, whether through scientific research, enabling food security, sacrifice on the battlefield, working on human rights and suicide prevention or removing the stigma around mental health," he said. INDUCTEES Conscripted to serve in Vietnam, Graham Warburton was a forward scout - the eyes and ears of his fellow soldiers. His job was to go forward in front of the pack and look for any signs of the enemy. It was one of the most dangerous duties in a dangerous place and he became fully aware of the horrors of war. Private Warburton was mortally wounded by a sniper's shot to the stomach while on patrol in the Nui Dat area on October 1, 1966, just three months after his 21st birthday. After graduating from LaTrobe University, scientist Dr Alison Farley gained a PHD at Edinburgh University where she subsequently worked for 12 years researching the Thymus. Later Dr Farley became a Senior Research Fellow at WEHI where her work involves redefining how platelets are made in the human body- a breakthrough that was met with controversy because it turns 100 years of science on its head. Another project Dr Farley was passionate about is looking at exactly how platelets are involved in preventing brain bleeds in babies. Reducing brain bleeds could reduce the risk of cerebral palsy and other neurological conditions. This work has also led to understanding when to boost platelet numbers in the unborn baby, which could prevent cerebral palsy or miscarriage. As a professional plant breeder, Anthony Leddin loves digging into the secret life of plants and harvesting ways to overcome world hunger. For the past 20 years, he has been on a quest to help feed the world by developing sustainable, nutritious crops for both humans and livestock. Following his volunteer work with a UN project in India, Mr Leddin developed a project called Plant Breeders Without Borders - based on Doctors Without Borders - where plant experts volunteer alongside local groups and farmers. The teams work to boost crop yield, increase food security and combat the effects of a warming climate. Jacinta Reddan began her career as a cadet at The Standard before moving onto leading Melbourne newspapers and the Victorian Government media unit. From there Ms Reddan's career took off and she has experienced a number of high-level roles with Tourism Australia, global PR companies and is CEO of the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. During her time at AustCham, Ms Reddan guided a complete transformation of Australia's largest international chamber of commerce, turning around its budget and a falling membership and created a global voice for all expat Australians. While she was in Year 10, Inala Cooper had the extraordinary experience of travelling to the United Nations with her father Mick Dodson, who was part of a team of experts working on the United Nations Declaration on the Right of Indigenous Peoples. After completing school, Inala was set for a career in the performing arts but destiny saw her moving into the tertiary education sector as a senior advisor on indigenous education. At the University of Melbourne Inala took on a leadership role with the Atlantic Fellows for Social Equity program and is now the director of Murrup Barak, the Melbourne Institute for Indigenous Development. She is also a director on four not-for-profit boards, including one targeting Indigenous youth suicide, and is a regular commentator on ABC News Breakfast and The Drum. John McGrath is well-known as having been Warrnambool's representative in the State Parliament from the mid 1980s and throughout the 90s. He was also the party whip, deputy speaker and chairman of committees. His greatest achievements were in the field of mental health advocacy. Using his political contacts, and motivated by the mental health struggles of two of his own children, he put together the first national advocacy group, Mental Health Australia, and was its first chairman. In 2000, Mr McGrath was recruited to be a founding director and deputy chair of Beyond Blue. He went on to become a board member of Headspace, and the inaugural chair of the Mental Health Professionals Network and remained an ambassador for Beyond Blue until his passing. By 2008, Mr McGrath's outstanding work in key roles with organisations such as Beyond Blue, Headspace, Crisis Support Services and The Mental Health Professionals Network and was recognised with a Member of the Order of Australia. Emmanuel College also recognised some Young Alumni Achievers: James Kol, Stephanie Thiberge, Dylan Lesock, Garry Roberts, Tom O'Connor, Meleita Finningan and Daniel O'Keefe. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/ef49a009-6cad-413c-8d3c-b8129beb1cc9.jpeg/r1724_456_3084_1224_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg