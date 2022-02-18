news, latest-news,

BRANDON Bant was convinced he'd have a year off cricket to focus on time with his young family. But persistence from Allansford-Panmure skipper Chris Bant - his cousin - eventually chipped away at his reluctance. Now the talented all-rounder wants to help the Gators lift their second Twenty20 trophy of the season against his former club, Brierly-Christ Church, on Sunday. "At the start of the season I had no plans to play cricket and Chris obviously kept harassing me and saying 'I'll pick ya up for cricket, I'll pick ya up for cricket," he said. "I said 'right, pick me up then and I'll see how I go'. It just sort of went from there. "It's been really good, being five minutes up the road as we've built a house in Cudgee. I'm playing cricket with all my football mates and getting to know the other people within the club, it's been really good." Bant knows about the Bulls' strengths - namely the Murphy brothers - as well as any. He concedes snaring the pair will be key for the Gators' chances at Avery's Paddock. "It's always good playing against them. I was a little bit nervous the first time we played them in the Sungold Cup semis," he said. "It's always good. There's no hard feelings with me leaving I think. "It'll be all good banter and I think it'll just be good to play them. The Murphys are obviously their key wickets but they've got guys like Zac Brooks and Lachi Rooke as well who can do some damage if the Murphy don't fire." The Twenty20 final, which is traditionally held before Australia Day's Sungold Cup, was this season postponed due to soaring COVID-19. In the past, the winner of the Twenty20 premiership advanced to the Sungold Cup - a chance to win $15,000 - but the Grassmere Cricket Association's demise meant the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association this season had two representatives. Allansford-Panmure knocked out Brierly-Christ Church in the Sungold semi-finals and went on to claim the cash windfall after it defeated Colac's City United in the final. Bant - who took a game-turning catch at mid-on against City United - said he was relishing the chance to hit the field in the domestic game's shortest format. IN OTHER NEWS: "The Sungold Cup was really good for us," he said. "We hadn't won many games in the one-day competition so to go undefeated in the Twenty20 format was really nice. "I think (the cup win) holds us in good stead for Sunday but in Twenty20 cricket, anything can happen." The final will kick off at 2.45pm in Port Fairy.

