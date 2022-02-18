news, latest-news,

KOROIT-based jockey Declan Bates believes Corner Pocket faces his toughest challenge to keep his winning sequence intact in the $160,000 Elms Handicap at Flemington on Saturday. The Lindsey Smith-trained Corner Pocket is going for his eighth consecutive win from 10 starts with Bates in the saddle in the listed race over 1400 metres. The Irish-born hoop only has the one ride at Flemington's nine-race program. "This is Corner Pocket's biggest test," Bates told The Standard. "It's a great record to win seven consecutive races but it gets tougher from here on as he jumps in class. "Corner Pocket is a good horse but he's running against some handy opposition on Saturday. "I've had the eight rides on him for seven wins. He's been a good horse to me. He's a lovely type of horse." Bates credited Smith for Corner Pocket's success. "Lindsey has done a great job with him during his career. Lindsey has placed him to perfection," he said. "I rode him in a track gallop at Warrnambool on Tuesday and he felt great. I think drawing barrier one should help his chances." Bookmakers rate Corner Pocket a $4 chance of winning the race in early betting markets. Tuvalu, a stablemate of Corner Pocket ,has been well backed to win $130,000 restricted race for Smith. The lightly-raced four-year-old was a late scratching for a race in town a fortnight ago with an elevated temperature after scoring an impressive win in the Port Fairy Cup last month. Smith said Tuvalu was ready to run a big race in the 1600 metres race. Zoltan, trained by Symon Wilde, may be one of the dangers to Tuvalu. Wilde also saddles up The Garden in a benchmark 84 over 1200 metres. The Garden is lining up for his second run in this campaign following a second placing at Caulfield last time. Fellow Warrnambool trainers Aaron Purcell and Matthew Williams also have runners at the meeting. MORE SPORT:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/3c265616-c886-469e-a3e2-aeed5d302aac.jpg/r0_109_3986_2361_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg