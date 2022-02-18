news, latest-news, sport, soccer, south-west

After a period of significant growth, the South West Victoria Football Association (SWVFA) is set to expand to two men's divisions as well as a dedicated women's division to be played on Sundays. While COVID-19 has disrupted the past two seasons of football in the region, SWVFA's Oliver Hodson confirmed the association was moving forward with more teams and divisions when the season kicked off on Sunday, May 1. The senior men's competitions (division one and division two) will play 14 rounds with the home-and-away season to conclude on August 21, with the three-week finals series to finish on September 11 with the grand final. Junior competitions will begin on May 1, with seven rounds played up until June 19, with a three-week break after that. The season will recommence on July 17 with the grand final to be staged on September 11. Hodson told The Standard it was exciting to provide more opportunities for players to play the game this season, with an increase - rather than a decline - in participation forcing the association to act. "We've had an increase in participation, around 60 per cent in numbers than before COVID which is exciting," he said. "Both divisions provide opportunities for those who may not have been able to play in the past and the main one for division two is the juniors. "Most sports lose their 17 and 18 year olds for a while, so we're trying to get them a game and get some of our older players back in who may not be up for senior football." MORE SPORT: The newly-created division two will provide an opportunity for some of the larger clubs - such as the Warrnambool Wolves - to enter reserves teams with some of the smaller clubs given the opportunity to play their first team in the division. The women's division - which has been played as a pre-season competition previously - will be introduced alongside the men's competition. The season will also begin on May 1 with two blocks of football and the grand final to be played on September 11. Women are still eligible for senior football. "There's going to be two blocks of about six weeks, with the main thing being on Sundays for the women," Hodson said. "We've come from nothing really, having two seasons of five weeks in February and March but they really wanted it to be on the same day as the men's to get more visibility and to be more part of their clubs."

