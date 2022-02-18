news, latest-news,

TOUR de France winner and Australian cycling royalty Cadel Evans will send the Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic contenders on their journey from Avalon on Saturday. But who will be the first of the 170-storng field across the Raglan Parade finish line some six hours later? BridgeLane rider James Whelan is in a rich vein of form as he strives to pique World Tour teams' attention. He was second to Olympian Luke Plapp in the AusCycling road nationals in Ballarat last month and won the Santos Festival of Cycling in Adelaide. Whelan, 25, is eager to return to the World Tour after losing his contract at the end of last season and knows a win in the classic will help his cause. His BridgeLane teammate Nick White is a former classic winner. Cameron Scott is another potential winner as he's someone who "seems to get stronger at the end of arduous races and will be very hard to beat if he comes to the finish line in a group of any size". Brenton Jones - someone who can match Scott for speed - is attempting his seventh classic. The Inform TMX Make cyclist boasts ample experience as well as experienced teammates, such as Wimmera export Mark O'Brien. O'Brien is Warrnambool Citizens Road Race Committee chair Shane Wilson's pick. "For me, I'd like to see Horsham native Mark O'Brien win it," he said. "Almost a local and always gives 100 per cent. "Podiumed in 2020 and won't die wondering." Olympian Sarah Gigante's withdrawal from the inaugural Lochard Energy Warrnambool Women's Classic due to medical advice means contenders, such as Matilda Raynolds and Nicole Frain, will be the focus of more attention. The race starts in Colac and covers 160km, making it the longest women's one-day race in the world currently scheduled for 2022. Knights of Suburbia rider Georgie Howe is a contender, having put together strong performances at the Tour of Gippsland in the lead up. Raynolds' Inform TMX Make teammate Amber Pate is considered a warm favourite too. The versatile athlete is adept in in sprint, climb and time-trials in equal measure. Teenager Alyssa Polites, Gippsland stage winner Josie Talbot and former World Tour rider Jessica Platt are others to watch for. The men's race will start at 8am Saturday at Avalon when Evans starts them on their journey and will feature places such as Geelong, Winchelsea, Birregurra, Colac, Timboon, Port Campbell, Peterborough and Nullawarre. The winner is expected to cross the finish line between 2pm and 2.30pm. Sunday's women's race will start at 8am in Colac and follow the same route with the victor anticipated about 12.30pm. Other events on the cycling festival's schedule include Saturday's Port Campbell to Warrnambool Handicap and Sunday's men's criterium.

