Police continue to push for farmers to upgrade their security after a 55-year-old man was charged due to camera footage. The man was charged with multiple offences after committing a burglary at a Murtoa farm, in the Horsham district, last week. A police spokesman said the farmer was alerted to the break-in after receiving notification to his smart device via the CCTV operating on his property. "He promptly contacted police who were able to attend the property and arrest the offender when he tried to escape," he said. "The man has since been charged and bailed to appear at the Horsham Magistrates Court at a later date. "Installing CCTV on your farming property is an important crime prevention tool that can assist in keeping your property secure. "For more information on how to protect your property, take a look at the Farm Security Checklist here: https://www.police.vic.gov.au/.../Farm%20Security." Last week south-west police said farm crime remained a focus for investigators who want residents to take note of unfamiliar vehicles in rural areas. Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Reither, the police crime coordinator for the south-west, said farm crime was still concerning - whether that involved livestock or equipment, such as chainsaws, quad bikes or other vehicles. "We are asking farmers to be vigilant. To not leave their keys in vehicles, to lock sheds," he said. "We are also asking farmers to be aware of unfamiliar vehicles in their areas, to jot down the registration plate number of a different vehicle. "Report all crimes to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 across Warrnambool, Moyne, Corangamite, Glenelg and Southern Grampians council areas."

