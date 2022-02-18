news, latest-news,

LONG-TIME friends Tim Reddick and Sean Taylor are flying the flag for their home town in Saturday's Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic. The avid cyclists, both 40, are the only two Warrnambool-based competitors in the field. MORE CYCLING: Race blow as Olympian forced to withdraw Reddick is heading to the start line for the third time while Taylor is preparing for his second attempt at the challenging, time-honoured 267-kilometre race from Avalon. Their support teams - Reddick's wife Amy and Taylor's wife Davina - will be roadside throughout the race at the four feeding stations in Winchelsea, Irrewillipe, Port Campbell and Nullawarre. Reddick and Taylor estimate they've known each other 25 years. They went to different high schools - Reddick attended Brauer College while Taylor studied at Emmanuel College - but they played football together at South Warrnambool. Now they team up on south-west roads, clocking up to 350km a week on their bikes in readiness for the classic. "It is a good challenge with your friends and a good achievement to do with your mates," Reddick said. "If I didn't have mates doing it, maybe I wouldn't." Taylor was more than happy to join his mate in the field. "Last year I took it a bit more seriously. We all had coaches and it worked well," he said. "This year 'Reddo' asked if I would tag along and I thought I'd give it another go." Reddick, who completes a 50km-round trip on his bike from his Warrnambool home to work at Sun Pharma in Port Fairy three times a week, said the classic was a goal for many south-west cyclists. "Being a Warrnambool rider, it's something everyone aspires to," he said. "You've got to do it once and then if you get through once, you realise it's not that bad. "You work out what you have to train for. You don't have to do as much training as some people think. "You just have to target specific parts of the race you need to be strong for. "The biggest thing you need is a little bit of experience - know what to do on the day and where to position yourself." Reddick - a father of three aged 20, four and one - has a background in riding. He's raced road bikes for seven years after stints on mountain bikes and BMX. "It is probably the only sport you can do in your 40s and be competitive with guys in their 20s," he said. Taylor, who is an assistant manager at Tasty Plate, has been competing on the road race circuit for two years and riding socially for 10 years. He was content with his classic debut last year and is ready to embrace the challenge again. "We finished in the same group and were with Peter Greig who was the first Warrnambool rider home last year and it was his fifth time doing it," Taylor said. "I am a little bit better on the flats, I am not so good on the hills. There's the hills once you turn off the Hamilton Highway and that's where the peloton usually attacks and it can be pretty hard through there." Taylor and Reddick, who will compete in C grade, praised Shane Wilson and Richard Adams for the work they put into building the cycling community in Warrnambool. MORE SPORT:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/82098da8-b7e5-4245-a220-b25201dc4091.JPG/r0_156_6960_4088_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg