WARRNAMBOOL-trained mare Honour De Hero finally shook off her maiden status at her home track on Thursday. Honour De Hero, ridden by Melissa Julius, was having her 12th race start for Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman in the $25,000 maiden over 1400 metres. The four-year-old beat Koolatah by more than a length with Live By The Sword back in third place. Bowman said Honour De Hero had been unlucky in some of her starts. "Honour De Hero deserved the win," he said. "She's an honest mare who came to the races in rock hard condition. The win was long overdue. "We'll probably look for a race over the border for Honour De Hero's next start. "It was a good ride by Melissa. She just allowed the mare to run in a forward spot." Honour De Hero took her stake earnings to more than $38,000 with the win. Fellow Warrnambool trainers Lindsey Smith, Tom Dabernig and Matthew Williams all had winners on the eight-race program. Smith was successful with Sovereign Gold while Dabernig won with Orpheline. Wrote To Arataki was Williams' winner. Smith said Sovereign Gold was destined to go to the breeding barn at the end of this season. "Sovereign Gold has leg issues," he said. "She's a very well-bred mare. She's won two and if she can win another one or two before the end of this season it will really help her breeding credentials." Warrnambool has two meetings before its May Carnival. The first is on March 14 while the other is on March 25. MORE SPORT:

