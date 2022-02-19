news, latest-news,

In response to the installation of CCTV cameras to curb the illegal dumping of waste (The Standard, February 11). A better idea for preventing the dumping of waste would be to make it free to deliver it to recycling centres. When l was in Scotland there were recycling depots where you took your waste and put it in the appropriate bins so it was sorted at the same time. Another idea would be a fortnightly or monthly hard waste pickup. Also cash for returned cans and bottles would help clean up along roads and streets. While waste keeps blowing all over Victoria Park and surrounds, it is not very encouraging to residents to recycle! Helen Tredinnick, Warrnambool

MP Bev McArthur should look at Australian research in relation to the use of whips in horse racing instead of citing the British Horseracing Authority (The Standard, February 11). Research by Dr. Jonica Newby in 2015 demonstrated to me the use of whips is not related to safety. It is confusing to the horse - they are whipped for misbehaving and feel the pain of the whip, also when their lungs and heart are at maximum capacity during the last 100 metres of the race they again feel the pain of the whip. When a dog sits for you, do you hit it? Ms McArthur should also revisit recent reports regarding other practices within the horse racing industry - for example the heartbreaking 'end of life' report demonstrating the terrible fate of much-loved race horses. I acknowledge the horse racing industry is here to stay and provides employment to many, but we need to ensure best practice animal welfare is a given. Gayle Nichols, Port Fairy

As a former Warrnambool resident with many local acquaintances in the area, I note the media coverage about flooding with existing development in the Merri River/Russells Creek area, and a proposed new development (River Runs Estate) at Port Fairy. In respect of both issues, in addition to the current sea rise levels accepted by the state government, both Moyne and Warrnambool councils should carefully consider the latest findings about the West Antarctic ice sheet, where the stability of the Thwaites Glacier is showing signs of breaking up, possibly within five years. This is based on research by British and American scientists, released a month after the latest climate conference. The glacier has enough ice to raise sea levels by over 0.6 metres, and if it takes other glaciers, by significantly more. Limiting global warming to 2C may avoid breaking up the West Antarctic ice sheet but on present information is unlikely to avert the Thwaites Glacier collapse. Given the instability of the West Antarctic ice sheet, prudent coastal and local riverine planning should not be placing new developments in the path of more substantial sea level rises, based on new research, as the risk of private and public "sunken" infrastructure could be extremely high for local councils and communities. Keith Altmann, Woodend

To all politicians and those who seek election: please state your position on a guarantee of a permanent reliable water supply. Those who seek election have for many decades promoted their wants, society needs and increased populations. But they have remained silent on this most critical issue since nothing can go ahead without a guarantee of water being available. James Judd, Colac

