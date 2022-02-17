news, latest-news,

A WARRNAMBOOL man in his late 20s pulled over by police for not wearing a seat belt got more than he bargained for on Thursday. Warrnambool police highway patrol Leading Senior Constable Luke Hunter said the man was intercepted while driving on Kepler Street at 2.30pm. He said the man and his friend were on their way back to work. "A preliminary breath test indicated he had alcohol on his breath," Leading Senior Constable Hunter said. Leading Senior Constable Hunter said the man was transported to Warrnambool police station where he recorded a positive blood alcohol reading of .156 - three times over the legal limit. "He was found to have cannabis in his system, which will be further analysed," he said. Leading Senior Constable Hunter said the sample was being independently tested, to determine whether he would be charged. "His licence was suspended on the spot for 12 months and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days at $1130," he said. "He was driving his friend's vehicle who was in the vehicle and knew that he was drinking, but still let his friend drive. The registered owner would be hurt having the car off the road for 30 days." He is set to be summoned to court at a later date.

