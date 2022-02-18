news, latest-news,

A historical table has become the centrepiece of Port Fairy Urban Fire Brigade's new state-of-the-art headquarters. The six-by-two metre table, featuring the Country Fire Authority logo, crown and crest was designed by Marjorie Moore (who passed away in 2009) and donated by Captain Peter Marslen and his wife Sylvia. The meeting room was designed with this iconic piece in mind, and will be used for meetings, presentations and first aid training sessions. Captain Hugh Worrall told The Standard the new station had more space for the 15 crew members to operate. "In the old (James Street) station, it was a real squeeze to get the four vehicles in, but here there is plenty of room to manoeuvre them around," he said. "The main thing is that we can just drive around the back and drive in, there's no backing across the highway or road unsafely like we did at the old station." The new space also includes change rooms, toilets and showers, washing and drying facilities, a fully functioning kitchen and a breathing apparatus washing room. Construction was expected to finish at the end of November but was delayed by COVID-19, the holidays and the busy fire season. The new station sits at the former Ambulance Victoria station, where SES Port Fairy Unit are also set to move in to a new $4 million facility in 2023. The facility was funded by the state government with a contribution of about $40,000 raised by the brigade over 30 years.

