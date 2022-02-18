Sun Pharma flags concerns about 'future viability' of Port Fairy manufacturing plant

news, latest-news,

Multinational giant Sun Pharmaceuticals has raised alarm bells about the future viability of its Port Fairy manufacturing plant in a submission to a major Moyne Shire Council planning amendment proposal. The submission to the council's Amendment 69moyn - the planning scheme amendment implementing the Port Fairy Coastal and Structure Plan - said land use around Sun Pharma needed to be better managed "so as not to compromise future viability" of the site. The document said it was essential to limit residential development around the Sun Pharma site "to ensure that risks associated with security, environment, emergency planning and public safety are minimised". In particular, the submission criticised the proposed Rivers Run development, on a site directly adjacent to Sun Pharma, which would involve re-zoning a large parcel of land to residential. "The business position is to insist the development does not go ahead for reasons outlined in this document." The planning amendment to approve the Rivers Run development - Amendment C75moyn - is going through the council approval process at the same time as C69moyn. Sun Pharma is comfortably the largest private employer in Port Fairy, with over 120 staff at its factory, which produces 30 per cent of the global supply of opiate-based pain medications. In its submission, Sun Pharma also said it utilised the services of around 50 local businesses and contractors. Sun Pharma argued the position of the manufacturing plant on the outskirts of Port Fairy had been essential to the ongoing viability of the site, with only a handful of residential properties nearby. The submission said the security and freight accreditation of the site depended on the "limited number of neighbours". It said if the accreditation were lost "this would add significant cost and delays for product deliveries to customers as well as making security arrangements more complicated". Sun Pharma also cited potential dangers to the public from increasing the number of neighbouring residential properties. "Port Fairy routinely uses flammable solvents (Xylene, Ethanol & Amyl Alcohol) as part of its manufacturing processes. At the time of preparing this report the bulk solvent inventory on site was approximately 450,000 litres." It said the current safety plan required 50 neighbouring houses to be evacuated, but the proposed development would hugely increase that number. The submission also cited environmental issues, saying the company already received regular noise and odour complaints "from a range of distances relative to the site", as far as 300m to both the north and south. Most of the proposed 75-lot residential development would fall with that range, greatly increasing potential complaints. The planning group managing the planning application process for the Rivers Run development has commissioned noise and odour reports for the site. The reports argued noise pollution from Sun Pharma only exceeds guidelines at night, and the odour issues only occur during "very light wind conditions", which are not the norm in Port Fairy. In its submission, Sun Pharma said if complaints were to increase it could interfere with "routine operations" of the plant, because the company was required to respond to residential complaints. "The fact that the site existed long before the houses were constructed becomes irrelevant once the houses are built and become occupied," it said. In a separate submission to the C69moyn planning amendment, the Environment Protection Authority Victoria raised a number of the same concerns listed in the Sun Pharma submission. The EPA letter said the current planning amendment hadn't shown enough consideration of the potential conflicts arising where industrial and residential land abut. "EPA considers that there is further work needed to consider the potential interface between residential and industrial land," the letter said. In particular, the letter took aim at Moyne Shire Council's strategy to "support further intensification of Sun Pharma in its current location but... not support any further expansion in recognition of adjacent residential development". "In having this strategy, council should be aware of the potential implications on the nearby industry. While EPA recognises council's intent to not support further expansion of the Sun Pharma site, intensification on the current Sun Pharma site could result in an increase in production volume which may in turn increase the amenity impacts associated with the site." IN OTHER NEWS: According to the letter, nearby residential development was likely to cause problems for any sort of increase to Sun Pharma operations, whether this was expansion or intensification. The EPA echoed Sun Pharma's concern that any "remedial actions" required because of neighbour complaints would be entirely Sun Pharma's responsibility and the company would be bound by law to implement them. "Consistent with EPA Publication 1518, such action may require costly, high technology solutions, which may not be economically feasible or fully effective, thus jeopardising the economic viability of the industry," it said. "Council needs to carefully balance the desire to support appropriate residential development, whilst not constraining the existing industry's ability to effectively operate." This same advice is already included as one of the strategies in the Moyne Shire Council planning scheme, which specifically advises against incompatible land development, saying council should: "Protect existing commercial, industrial and other uses from encroachment by use or development that would compromise the ability of those uses to function safely and effectively". The letter from the EPA criticised the council for not asking for the EPA's advice when the C69moyn amendment was originally put out for public consultation in mid-2020 as it was statutorily required to do. It was only in 2021, well after the public consultation process ended, that Moyne urgently asked the EPA to prepare a submission. "Whilst the amendment has already been exhibited and was not referred to EPA at that time, council has now advised that it would be highly important to receive a submission from the EPA's perspective," the EPA letter said. The letter said under Ministerial Direction 19 of the Minister for Planning, a planning authority such as the council is required to seek the EPA's advice when amending its planning scheme. Ministerial Direction 19 came into force in October 2018, well before the C69moyne was exhibited for public consultation. In response to questions from The Standard, the council declined to say why it did not seek EPA advice in 2020 ask it was required to. The C69moyn amendment was recently put out for a further round of public consultation after feedback from the initial consultation prompted the council to commission new flood modelling for Port Fairy and its surrounds. The Standard asked the council whether the EPA had been invited to provide feedback in the latest round of consultation and whether the council had received any new advice from the EPA. A council spokesman said all submissions from the latest round of consultation had to be presented to Moyne Shire councillors before they could be made public, and therefore he was unable to answer. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. 