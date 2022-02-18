South-west climate groups announce major Warrnambool rally ahead of federal election

news, latest-news,

A range of groups from around Warrnambool and the south-west have started a new campaign demanding urgent action on climate change. The slogan of the new initiative is "The sea is rising and so are we!" with the groups calling on all south-west political parties and candidates for the upcoming federal election to do better on the crucial issue. The campaign will culminate in a major rally on April 2, with participants marching from the Warrnambool foreshore up to Cannon Hill and on to the Civic Green. Up to 2000 people are expected. Group spokesperson Bruce Campbell said south-west candidates for the federal election had all been invited to speak at the Civic Green to make their case as climate custodians. "We've asked them all to answer a question explaining what action they would take on climate change - if they were elected - that they could look back and be proud of," Mr Campbell said. IN OTHER NEWS: "We don't have political leaders who are doing enough to address climate change urgently and the measures that have been put in place are not sufficient to avert a climate disaster." Mr Campbell said he hoped the rally would keep the pressure on candidates at the ballot box as the tide of public opinion continued to move towards an appetite for action. The last major climate rally in Warrnambool, which took place in 2019 and drew a crowd of 1500 marchers, was followed shortly after by the Warrnambool and Moyne councils declaring a climate emergency.

