An opportunity to play finals would be just reward for a young group, Brierly-Christ Church co-captain Carly Mittermair says. An elimination-style final round awaits the Bulls on Sunday, with the winner of its Warrnambool and District Cricket Association clash against West Warrnambool likely to snap up a final-four spot alongside Nestles, Allansford-Panmure and Hawkesdale. Winning hasn't been front of mind for the Bulls this season, but a chance to extend their campaign is sure to see an aggressive contest play out. "First and foremost for us, given we had a relatively new team with a lot of under 17 and 14s, we've just been trying to make sure everyone's having fun and in the last few weeks in particular, making sure everyone gets a bat," Mittermair said. "I think this week, to be able to have done that and then maybe get into the finals, it's an absolute bonus. If it happens, especially for the more inexperienced players, getting a finals game would be a great thing." The Bulls go into the round with home-ground advantage but are yet to face West Warrnambool this year, making for a relatively unpredictable contest. "We had some great games against them last season and given the one game that was cancelled due to COVID, that's really the reason it's come down to this game," Mittermair said. Buoyed by a competitive showing against an undefeated Nestles last round, Mittermair believes the group has what it takes to succeed. "It was probably the extras that cost us (45 to Nestles' 22) in the end. But I think it puts us in good stead that we can get that close," she said. The co-captain led the way, taking 2-13 with the ball before scoring 45 off 58 deliveries. It was a particularly pleasing result, considering she was nine-weeks post op from a splenectomy. "I was really happy with that, as I'd felt in the last couple week I hadn't really been on a good roll," Mittermair said. "Bowling wise, I was probably a bit lucky with the second ball I got there. "Since I've come back from surgery, there seems to be a bit of dip on them. I thought it'd be a full toss but it dipped down and happened to hit the stumps." Having retained only five players from last season's squad, several of the group's up-and-comers have stepped up and impressed. "Sheridyn Speed's been able to get some more runs and is bowling well, a lot less extras and getting wickets for reward," Mittermair said. "Charlotte Meade, Scotty (Nicholson) was working with her a bit earlier this season. It's started to come together. "She's bowling in really good spots and I think she'll come up quickly." Another quality player in recent weeks has been Jessica Quinlivan, who is averaging 23 runs from her last four appearances. "The start of the season she hadn't quite put together an innings, but you could see it was there," Mittermair said. "The last couple games, she's been smashing the ball." While the group will stick close to its main goal of having fun come Sunday, Mittermair believes the added lure of playing finals would be touched upon. "I think putting that little bit of pressure on this week might just add a little bit of extra fun to the game," she said. "I think that's when our best bit of chirp comes up and we have the most fun; when games get really close." MORE SPORT: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/ba289cff-f55c-44ea-998d-7592e1b44148.png/r0_236_1408_1032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg