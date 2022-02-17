news, latest-news,

A south-west man who stalked his ex-partner and persistently breached a court order put in place to protect her wants his jail term reduced. The 33-year-old, who cannot be named as that would identify the victim, was sentenced in Warrnambool Magistrates Court last year to eight months' jail. On Wednesday, he appealed against the severity of that sentence in Warrnambool County Court. His barrister Bernard Campigli said the man had already served 50 days in custody on remand before being released on bail. He said his client had remained out of trouble and urged the court to consider resentencing him to time already served and a community correction order. The court heard the man and the victim were in a relationship that ended in October 2018 and a family violence intervention order was subsequently granted to protect the victim and prohibiting contact. But he repeatedly called and intimidated her, threatened self-harm and asked for a second chance. Phone records between August 22, 2019 and October 2, 2019, revealed the man sent 67 text messages and made 642 answered and 201 unanswered phone calls to the victim. The man's mother told the court her son had a disadvantaged upbringing, witnessing family violence and drug abuse as a young child and being sexually abused by a family friend when he was eight. She said her son had previously been hospitalised for his mental illness and that the 50 days spent in custody had been difficult due to his fear of confined spaces. Judge Michael Cahill said the offending was protracted, persistent and included an "extraordinary" number of calls, text messages and voice messages which would have been overwhelming for the victim. He said while the man's disadvantaged background was important in sentencing, it was less significant in a case involving domestic violence against his former partner. The judge said he had some concerns about the man's ability to engage in court orders and programs but was willing to have the offender assessed for a correction order. The man is expected to be sentenced next week.

