Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Classic Cycling Festival, Lano and Woodley among south-west events
The Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Festival leads the pack of things to watch or do this weekend.
Friday:
CELEBRATION: Hamilton Gallery 60th anniversary celebration alongside concurrent exhibition, Peter Coates: A Portrait of a Place, 6pm-9pm.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Road Remarks listening Post in Nullawarre at Childers Restaurant, 10am-11am.
FUNDRAISER: F Project Fundraiser Night at Warrnambool laneway bar, DJs and live music from 5pm.
DRIVE-IN FUNDRAISER: Movies Under the Stars Mortlake Drive-In at Mortlake Secondary College screening Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, 7.30pm-9.30pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Tuddywah performing at The Cally Hamilton, 9pm-midnight.
SATURDAY:
WORKING BEE: Warrnambool Model Railway Club, 10am-5pm.
POWERCOR MELBOURNE TO WARRNAMBOOL CYCLING CLASSIC: Men's winners expected across the Raglan Parade line between 2pm-2.30pm.
BASKETBALL: CLB3X3 opens at Portland Foreshore from 12noon.
HAMILTON GALLERY: HG60 Symposium talks focused on artworks, 9.30am-4pm.
COMEDY: Lano and Woodley - Work in Progress at Lighthouse Theatre, 5pm-6pm and 7.30pm-8.30pm.
DAD'S PLAY GROUP: Held weekly at Warrnambool Breastfeeding Centre, 10am -11am.
CYCLING: Royal Bikes Port Campbell to Warrnambool handicap. Winners expected across the line at 12.30pm.
LEGENDS OF CYCLING DINNER: Special guests Mike Tomalaris, Tracey Gaudry and Jim Dart with Pat Shaw as master of ceremonies, at Lady Bay Resort, 6.30pm- 9.30pm.
HYDROGEN POWERED CARS: Deakin University's Hycel STEAM at Warrnambool Art Gallery, activities for children, 10.30am-11.10am.
LIVE MUSIC: Jason Bull at The Cally Hamilton, from 8.30pm and Smiddy DJing from 11pm.
SUNDAY:
MARKET: Warrnambool Fresh Market at Lake Pertobe, 8.30am-1pm.
COMEDY: Jarryd Goundry at Mozart Hall, from 5pm.
BASKETBALL: CLB3X3 juniors at Portland Foreshore, from 10am.
RUNNING: Port Fairy Marathon and Community Running Festival, first events start at 7am.
CYCLING: Inaugural Lochard Energy Warrnambool Women's Classic. Winners expected across Raglan Parade finish line at 12.30pm.
CYCLING: Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Festival men's criterium. One-hour loop, 10.30am-11.30am.
LIVE MUSIC: Dixie Nouveau at Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, 3pm-6pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Florian at The Cally Hamilton, 5.30pm-8.30pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Christo Rook Band at Hotel Warrnambool from 3pm.
EXHIBITION: Now to February 28, Warrnambool College student Josh Lee presents Exodus upstairs at Lighthouse Theatre Warrnambool.