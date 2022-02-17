Bias on Bowls: Teams to fight to the end

news, latest-news,

The make-up of the finals in the Western District Playing Area's Weekend and Midweek pennant competitions remains uncertain, with the end of the home and away season only weeks away. There is only one week of play remaining in Midweek pennant and two in the Weekend competition. In most divisions, finals positions in both competitions are still up for grabs, with close points, particularly for the fourth spot. The Pennant Committee will meet after Tuesday's matches to decide on finals' venues for both pennants. In division one, Port Gold had a pleasing three-shot win over City Rubies to avoid possible relegation. In another close match in a lead up to finals, City Diamonds, at home, defeated Warrnambool Gold. The final four seems settled, with Koroit Orange, City Diamonds. Warrnambool Gold and Timboon Maroon. Dennington Rays, in division two, put up a good fight going down by four shots against second-placed Warrnambool Blue. Lawn Blue has regained fourth spot after a win over Timboon Gold. Koroit Purple and Mortlake Purple will hope to bridge the three-point gap to make it into the finals. The competition is still open in division three for fourth place, with three points separating City Opals, Lawn Gold and Timboon Red. Second-placed Terang Red and Lawn Red in third place will play this week. Division four also sees a fight for the fourth finals position between Port Blue and City Onyx. City Jade, Terang Green and City Zircon look comfortable in the other top three positions. In division one, Mortlake Gold climbed to fifth position after a good win against Terang Green, while Dunkeld Blue had a comfortable win at home against Port Red. This week the two Warrnambool teams will be matched. Warrnambool Gold will be hoping to win maximum points to keep its second chance in the finals. In division two, last week, close matches were played between Lawn Red and Timboon Maroon, with a five-shot win to the home team, and City Blue was successful over Warrnambool Red by six shots. Top-placed City White will meet clubmates City Blue, in third place, this week. City Green was too strong for City Maroon in their division three clash last weekend. City sides hold three of the top four positions, with Warrnambool White sitting second. This week sees a bottom of the ladder match between Koroit Green and Port Gold. In division four, Mortlake Gold had a convincing win against Lawn Green, pushing them back into third. Terang Blue, in fifth position, are still a chance to make finals, although five points behind Port Green. Dunkeld had a 50-shot win in division five, but Dennington Titans are still holding down top spot by two points. With one point separating Lawn Blue, fourth, and City Purple, fifth, this weekend's results will determine the remaining final's spot. The Mixed Pairs will conclude this weekend at Dennington. Four different clubs are represented in the semi-finals. Glenn McNaughton and Gayle Swanson of Dennington will play Phillip and Pauline Elliott of Koroit, while George Draffen and Jacinta Marney of Mortlake meet Dennis Delaney and Jean Fidge of Terang. Regional finals of Men's and Women's Singles, and Women's Fours, will commence next weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/7d872a31-9d64-455f-befc-b7e73ee30cd4.jpg/r0_164_4393_2646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg