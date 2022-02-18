news, latest-news,

A theatrical spotlight is set to shine on Koroit with a push to form a theatre performance group in the town. A meeting will be held at 1.30pm on Sunday at the Koroit Theatre to gauge interest in creating the group. The drive is being led by Koroit residents Shane and Kylie Harman, through their company Shane Harman Productions (SHP). The couple bring with them plenty of experience, having previously established a successful theatre group in Maryborough. Mr Harman said he had a clear vision to establish a new, vibrant, family-oriented group that can put on a number of high-quality shows in Koroit. "We want to develop strong ties with the people of the Koroit community and partner with other local groups, with the vision of enriching a performing arts-based culture in our town," Mr Harman said. Mr Harman is impressed with the Koroit Theatre and believes it has unlimited potential as a home for the theatre group. "We would like to provide support, input and ideas towards the further enhancement and development of the Koroit Theatre space, which will enable larger shows to be staged, and ensure the facility is at its best for other touring acts," he said. Theatre shows previously performed by SHP include Sweeney Todd, Frankenstein - The Musical and Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap. Mr Harman is also part of a tribute band, Aussie Gold, that pays homage to Australian music. He has a background in construction and has used these skills to construct much of the sets that have been used in SHP productions. The Koroit Theatre is owned by Moyne Shire Council and ran by a volunteer community committee of management. It is home to the annual Koroit Irish Festival, Koroit Lake School of Celtic Music Song and Dance and the Koroit Lions Club Art Show. It is also used for dance lessons, private functions and industry skills sessions. Mr Harman is hoping regular theatre productions can be added to the list of uses for the theatre. The south-west has a strong live theatre scene, with towns neighbouring Koroit - Port Fairy and Warrnambool - having vibrant theatre groups. These groups draw large crowds to their productions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xwKzLqHHFWmNVGKSCxTRrK/35cae1b1-c4c0-42b8-a5b2-cbbdb64df8f7.jpg/r0_208_4930_2993_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg