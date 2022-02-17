news, latest-news,

UPDATE, 3.30pm - The driver involved in a rollover single-vehicle collision near Cobden on Thursday morning has warned others to take on slippery roads. Cobden's Robby Simpson said he was travelling to a work site about 7.45am when the back end of his Subaru Impreza slipped out rounding a tight right-hand corner on the Cobden-Warrnambool Road at Glenfyne. He said he was given the all clear by paramedics before heading to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for observation. The 36-year-old said his vehicle flipped into its roof before finishing up on its wheels when it entered the road-side ditch. "It could have been a lot worse," he said. "I surprised everyone when I got out if the car all right and without any injuries. "The road was wet and slippery but it wasn't raining at the time. "I just wanted to thank everyone for helping out." EARLIER: A notorious south-west corner has claimed another unwary driver after a man in his 30s rolled his Subaru hatchback in slippery conditions on Thursday morning. Emergency services were called to Glenfyne on the Cobden-Warrnambool Road just before 8am, about eight kilometres south-west of Cobden. A local man lost control of his Subaru hatchback while heading west and rolled the vehicle onto its roof heading through a tight right-hand corner. There was light drizzle falling at about that time. The man's wife said he was transported by ambulance to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for assessment and treatment, but did not appear to be seriously injured. "He was complaining of sore ribs," she said. Prosser's Panel Beating and Spray Painting tow truck driver Grant Fleming said his service was regularly called to the site after similar accidents. "It's pretty regular. The cars usually finish in that paddock on the south-side of the corner," he said. "I've been here a heap of times. It doesn't matter if it's been raining or not. People just go through the corner far too quickly. "They just don't realise how tight it is," he said. An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said that paramedics were called to reports of a single-vehicle incident at about 7.45am in the Glenfyne area. "A man in his 30s was taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital in a stable condition with no obvious injuries," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/8cd0afd4-5a78-4e33-b800-8b29fdf3e793.jpg/r10_457_4022_2724_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg