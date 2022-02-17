news, latest-news,

UPDATE: 1.30PM: Koroit Police sergeant Pat Day said police were investigating the cause of an accident in Hawkesdale at 9.30am this morning. "A 51-year-old local resident was travelling South on Penshurst-Warrnambool Road just past Kings Road something has occurred for her to lose control of the vehicle," he told The Standard. She's grazed a small tree and the vehicle has overturned." "She was helped out of the vehicle by passers-by and was treated by Ambulance Victoria on the scene, before being transported by road to Koroit (Warrnambool) Airport where she was airlifted to Royal Melbourne Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Sergeant Day said the woman was the sole occupant of the car in the single-vehicle crash. UPDATED: 11AM: AN AV spokesperson said a female patient was expected to be airlifted to hospital in what was believed to be a stable condition. The incident was marked safe of the Vic Emergency app around 10.30am. EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Hawkesdale this morning. They attended the incident at the intersection of Penshurst-Warrnambool and Kings Road at 9.25am. A Country Fire Authority spokesperson told The Standard firefighters were called to reports of a car crash with a person possibly trapped. "Four CFA fire trucks and volunteer firefighters from Hawkesdale, Willatook and Warrong fire brigades responded to the incident," the spokesperson said. "When they arrived, the car's sole occupant had been able to get out of the car on their own. CFA made the scene safe and the incident was deemed under control at 9.47am." An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said one female patient appeared to require treatment. Emergency services remain on the scene. More to come.

