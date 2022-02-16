news, latest-news,

The love of fine vehicles has led to a generous donation to a very worthy cause. Warrnambool's Kruzin' Classics Car Club held its annual show on January 23 at Cannon Hill. The club chose the Merri River School as its charity partner this year and on Wednesday, was able to present a cheque to school principal Russell McLaren. The cheque was for $4275, which Mr McLaren said was greatly appreciated. "We are absolutely thrilled, this is a great addition to our school fundraising budget," Mr McLaren said. "The money will be spent on things the children need and deserve. "We have a wonderful new school but there's still a lot to do. "The children need a lot of special equipment and we want to be able to provide them with what they need." Warrnambool Kruzin' Classics Car Club secretary Mick Katsaros said the school was a popular choice for the funds to go to this year. "In the past we have given to things like Let's Talk and Lifeline and we thought the Merri School was a great choice," Mr Katsaros said. "We had a really successful show this year, the gate was up and so was the number of car entries."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xwKzLqHHFWmNVGKSCxTRrK/69113301-67e3-4597-bcd5-60c7380ca5cf.jpg/r0_342_4528_2900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg