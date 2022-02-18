Anglers catch a break in the weather

news, latest-news,

The past week saw limited opportunity to get offshore due to the wind and swell, but on Sunday, it dropped enough to be able to get offshore. Our rivers around the south west also provided plenty of excitement. With a northerly wind forecast for Sunday morning, it was all action stations for the many that have been holding off. Tuna, whiting, snapper and shark were all high on the list of species to target and they didn't disappoint. Bill Gee and his son Damien headed off Warrnambool in search of some gummy shark from down the coast. The boys landed six shark along with some pinkies and other bottom fish. Sam Powell, Jan, Anne-Marie and JP Oosthuizen fished off Port Fairy Sunday for some big crays in the drop nets. The two biggest pulled the scales down to 2.8 and 2.9kg, respectively, which are some serious size crays. They also tried for a tuna but had no luck whatsoever, which seems to be a common thread at the moment off Port Fairy. Scott Gray caught some tuna off Port Fairy late last week, but something has changed, either in the water temperature or the fact that the bait might have moved also. Cameron Pickert and I headed over to Portland on Sunday in search of a king fish or snapper along north shore. There were no signs of king fish for us, so we headed to the edge of the reef in search of a snapper. Three pinkies in consecutive casts on Berkley Gulp Nemesis followed, which we thought was the start of a smackathon, but we soon found the fish had vanished for some reason. After mucking around for an hour trying other spots, we decided to get out to the deeper water in search of school tuna and we didn't have to wait too long to hear the reels screaming. Casting stick baits, we soon realised that they weren't interested in any of our offerings on the cast, so we both tied on a diving minnow and sent them out the back under Suzuki power. Our first pass of a school, we got a double hook up on fish around 10 and 15kg. Stupidly, I decided to cast a soft plastic at them on my bream rod, and after three flicks of the lure, I had a screaming reel that was rapidly losing line. After a 10 minute fight, a small 6kg fish was boat side ready to be landed. We were stoked with these fish and were content with our efforts, but we couldn't help ourselves, and after the 10th fish hit the deck, we had enough. Best lures were the Bluewater Classic in white and a Rapala sxr12 in the Wahoo colour. Plenty of whiting was brought into the cleaning tables also that day, with some pushing 50cm. A very worthy mention for the Thresher Shark that Darcy Cutter caught while fishing with Ben Woolcock and Tim Vincent out of Killarney on a Samaki Pacemaker trolled behind the reef. Not bad out of a 4.2m Quintrex! The Glenelg River has fished well again for bream for those fishing Cranka Crabs and live crab tightly on the walls. The best areas to have a look at is the many rock walls from Donovan's to Simpsons Landing. If you find that they aren't taking a whole crab as is, then try giving it a whack with the back of your knife and wait for the juices to come out of it. This is a natural berley and can sometimes turn a tough day into one to remember. A 1 to 1/0 octopus style hook is perfect for fishing crabs, as the hook runs through most of the crab and causes minimal damage to the shell. Mulloway has also been on the target list for anyone heading to Nelson and that's exactly what Dudley Wright is doing now over there. He fished the Nelson Nongs, which is an annual get together of a big group of anglers mainly targeting Mulloway in the upper section of the river. Dudley caught two for the trip, which measured 61 and 72cm on his trusty squid bait. Closer to home, the Hopkins River has been producing some good fishing for those casting lures and cut baits. Tom Leach had a ball on Monday night, catching eight bream on some of the tuna that we caught on Sunday. The river mouth is shut at present, so that means one thing, the fish will move in even closer up onto the banks that were dry. Casting shallow lures and surface lures is a great way to target these fish in skinny water along with an unweighted bait. If you're fishing from the bank, then don't bomb a long cast out as far as you can as you will miss the fish that are potentially at your feet. Lake Bullen Merri has some algae on the surface at the moment, so if you are going to fish in this, take some care and wash your hands etc., as it can make you very sick. Over the other side of Camperdown, Lake Purrumbete has been fishing well for redfin on live minnows. This same technique has been producing some nice trout also down deep. Hopefully, this year we see some more giant trout and chinook salmon over the magical 10lb mark after a couple of quieter years. This weekend seems a bit of swell will be around even though the wind is down for the majority of it. Until next week tight lines and best of luck.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/1a9c841d-ec38-4f8d-916b-1e732de1da05.jpg/r0_562_1170_1223_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg