Hamilton and Alexandra College year eight students Jemima Ross and Hattie Nicholls are two names to keep an eye on in the world of rowing. The pair clinched gold recently at the 141st staging of the prestigious Barwon Regatta in late January. The 13-year-old up-and-coming rowers represented the college with pride throughout the successful regatta, winning the gold medal in the female under 15 double scull event against Sacred Heart. The pair worked together in the 1000-metre race from lane three, putting together an impressive time of 4:29.88. Nicholls and Ross defeated their opponents by a strong margin of 1:05.58 in what was a dominant performance. MORE SPORT: "It was really special to be able to win," Nicholls said. "When we were going down the racing line we cheered each other on. "It was really cool to win the gold." The pair started rowing together only late last year in November, but have strung together some impressive results, backing up Barwon with a gold in the Wendouree Ballarat Regatta on Saturday, February 5 and Sunday, February 6, winning the female under 15 double scull. The college won a further three medals at the Wendouree Ballarat Regatta in quad scull division three, C Grade quad scull and under 19 boys quad scull. For Nicholls and Ross, the pair are now setting their sights on some more wins in both individual and team rowing in the coming months. "We do training three times a week and we work together a lot so it's great," Ross said. "It's been a lot of fun. "We're eventually going to go to junior state championships sometime this term I think, we'll do a bit of single rowing and maybe some doubles rowing hopefully." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/858a3862-6de5-4ced-bd5b-7337e99f6b59.jpg/r0_392_6000_3782_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg