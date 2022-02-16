news, latest-news,

The traffic flow in Koroit's main street was thrown into disarray after a powerline was felled in the busy thoroughfare. Just after midday, a large semi-trailer carrying farm machinery, travelling west to east through Commercial Road in Koroit, clipped a powerline, snapping it and bringing it to the ground. The powerline was at one point sparking but is now under control. The powerline was located at the corner of Commercial Place and Station Street. Parts of Commercial Road between High Street and Nine Mile Creek Road were blocked to traffic but are now re-opened. There is expected to be further smaller traffic flow restrictions later in the day when Powercor return to restore power to the one home effected by the powerline going down. Koroit police, along with Koroit and Kirkstall CFA members, assisted with traffic control as Powercor crews worked on the powerline.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xwKzLqHHFWmNVGKSCxTRrK/aaf90818-726f-4a48-a9c7-5805e747077b.jpg/r0_382_5140_3286_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg