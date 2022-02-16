news, latest-news,

A former Allansford man was in a state of panic when he attempted to cover up a brutal bashing of his brother, a court has heard. Jamie-Lee Ryan, 29, pleaded guilty in the County Court of Victoria on Wednesday to attempting to pervert the course of justice. The man told police on April 26, 2020, that his brother Luke sustained injuries in a motorbike accident in an attempt to cover up an alleged violent assault, which resulted in the victim suffering a fractured skull and being in a lengthy coma. A 27-year-old Warrnambool man has since been charged with intentionally causing serious injury in circumstances of gross violence, intentionally causing injury and recklessly causing injury. On Wednesday, barrister Angela Sharpley, representing Ryan, said police body-worn camera footage captured on the night of the offending revealed an "incredibly chaotic scene". "Mr Ryan's brother is on the floor very ill. Paramedics are there, police are there. Family members are crying and screaming. Dogs are barking," she told the court. "It is just incredibly chaotic and it is in that context he made a false statement to police upon questioning." Judge Carolene Gwynn said there seemed to be a united understanding between the defence and prosecution that Ryan was aware at the time that his brother had been "flogged". She said it was undisputed that Ryan's initial account to police was in circumstances of "panic, distress and concern for his safety and that of his family members". While acknowledging Ryan's low intellect and poor mental health, the judge said there was no contribution to the offending that went over and above "pure emotional reaction". Ms Sharpley said Ryan suffered a "problematic period" after his brother's assault, with his mental health declining and drug use escalating. But she said he had remained out of trouble since his recent release on bail. The court heard the victim was still attending outpatient appointments and was living at home with some independence. Ryan will be sentenced on March 15. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/49db9e77-6c6a-4780-83f7-538ab0de7b86.jpg/r0_100_800_552_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg