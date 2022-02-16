news, latest-news,

A 23-year-old Warrnambool man who choked his girlfriend and threw a mobile phone at his mother during a drug-fuelled rampage is appealing against the severity of a five-month jail term. The man, who cannot be named as that would identify the victims, was sentenced in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on October 18 last year to 150 days of imprisonment after serving seven days. In the meantime the man was jailed for another four months in relation to separate charges and released on January 20 this year. A lawyer for the man said totality should be taken into account and submitted a community corrections order was appropriate rather than another significant prison term. The lawyer said there was an unusual chronology involved and the man had now served a significant jail term,"learning his lesson". The man is currently living with a family member in Footscray. The lawyer said his client was now willing to do whatever it took to avoid another jail stint. The court heard that on March 8, 2020, and man's then girlfriend went to bed about 10pm and he accused her of being unfaithful. He bearhugged her, she couldn't breathe and her ribs hurt. The next day they argued again and the man pushed her onto a bed, punched her to the upper right arm and then put both hands around her neck and started choking her. Police were called, attended and removed the man. An intervention order was put in place, banning him from attending the address or having any contact with the woman. Police executed a search warrant on March 28, the man was present, fled jumping fences before being arrested. Images on his mobile phone showed he had been at the address on five consecutive days that week and he was charged with persistently breaching an intervention order. On October 21 the same year the man went to his mother's Port Fairy home where a number of children lived. They argued over organising dinner, he slammed the front door while under the influence of methamphetamine, yelled abuse, threw his mobile phone, hitting his mother's shin and she called the police. While waiting for officers to arrive, the man punched holes in a door and lounge room wall, while continuing to yell abuse and pushing a flywire door from a railing before riding away on his bike. The man later that day had contact with police, threatened to commit self harm, presented at the Port Fairy police station, was taken into custody and transported to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for assessment. When released he was arrested and later released with bail conditions including that he have no contact with the victims. Judge Michael Cahill said the man ahd been dealt with leniently in the past before receiving a four-month jail term. He said the current offending subject to the appeal were serious and showed an escalation in the man's offending. A neuropsychologist report indicated the man has a disability after suffering meningitis while very young and that prison would be more difficult for him compared to other people. The judge said the sentence imposed was reasonable for the offences committed but evidence of the disability, and that the man having now served a significant jail term, were additional factors. He said the disability diagnosis worked both ways, reducing the man's moral culpability while he was a high risk of reoffending. The judge said he was concerned about the man's personal circumstances because he appeared to have very few supports. "You committed serious crimes in 2020. Domestic violence can't be tolerated," Judge Cahill told the man, adding the treatment of his mother while drug affected was "appalling". The man will be assessed for his suitability to undertake a CCO before the appeal is finalised at 11am on Friday. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/e252d420-1f1c-403f-b446-9ce3bac5eb1c.jpg/r0_124_3543_2126_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg