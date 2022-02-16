news, latest-news,

TOUGH Camperdown-trained galloper Fabian's Spirit will back up for his fourth run inside a month in a benchmark 58 over 1200 metres at Warrnambool on Thursday. Veteran trainer Denis Daffy said Fabian's Spirit had pulled up well from his unlucky run at Colac last Friday. "Fabian's Spirit is pretty tough," he told The Standard. "He thrives on racing. We don't do much trackwork with him. "I was very happy with his run at Colac. I thought he was a shade unlucky. "He may have been chopped out at a vital stage." Daffy is hoping Fabian's Spirit can snare some luck. "He seems to find bad luck in his races as his racing pattern is to drop out and then come home," he said. "Fabian's Spirit has been a very consistent horse, winning six races but on the other hand he's run 20 placings and with a bit of luck he should have won a few more of them." Daffy said support had helped get the galloper into contention. "I've got to give a lot of credit to my grand-daughter Harriet Place as she does a lot of work with Fabian's Spirit in the stables," he said. The six-year-old, who will be ridden by Jack Hill, has drawn barrier seven in Thursday's nine-horse field. "I'm not worried with the barrier," Daffy said. "He's usually slow out of the gates so the wide barrier is of no concern. "The barrier boys do a great job with Fabian's Spirit. Jack won on Fabian's Spirit at Ararat earlier this month. "Jack's got a good understanding of his racing quirks. I think Fabian's Spirit should be finish the race strongly. It looks a very even field on paper but with a bit of luck I'm hoping he'll notch up another win." The first of eight races is scheduled to start at 1pm, with the last race at 5.15pm. MORE SPORT:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/92f1d452-4aa6-4209-8d5c-bf7f7810519c.JPG/r0_200_3936_2424_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg