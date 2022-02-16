Warrnambool walk for incurable cancer an Australian first

news, latest-news,

The Rotary Club of Warrnambool Central is playing a key role in the first ever fundraising event for the incurable blood cancer myeloma. The fundraiser - 3.8 With a Mate - will involve a relaxing stroll from Warrnambool's beach kiosk along the banks of Lake Pertobe to the breakwater and back along the promenade on Sunday February 27. Organiser Bob McMillan, who has had myeloma for seven years, said the Warrnambool walk will be one of dozens across the country as they try to raise money and awareness for the little-known but deadly disease. "The reason it's called 3.8 With a Mate is there are 38 people diagnosed in Australia each week with myeloma. "It's a rare cancer, but the point is people who have it aren't alone. Each week they have 38 new "mates" who are in the same boat," he said. Two of Mr McMillan's myeloma mates are well-known locals Karen Wilde - whose 10-years with myeloma were recounted in The Standard late last year -and Bruce Ludeman, who was diagnosed in early 2020. Myeloma is a cancer that starts in a person's bone marrow in a type of white blood cell called a plasma cell. Mr Ludeman said his diagnosis was a rude surprise. "It wasn't exactly how I'd planned to spend my retirement," he said. "Back in January 2020 I suddenly had no energy. I couldn't walk more than four or five paces without sitting down." When Mr Ludeman received the diagnosis he started treatment immediately, a four month course of chemotherapy, followed by a stem cell transplant in which doctors removed some of his bone marrow before treating it and injecting it back into the bone. "That wasn't a pleasant process," he said. "After they take out the stem cells they inject 1.5L of chemo fluid before putting the cells back in. "The chemo completely destroys your immune system, so you get continual infections. They were having to take blood every hour to check for infection. Mr Ludeman said the process had wiped out his immune system so completely that he was having to get all of his childhood immunisations again. But it also stopped the cancer in its tracks. "Originally it was in 69 per cent of the cells and after the treatment it was down to 10 per cent. Now I am technically in remission. "Luckily I've responded exceptionally well to the treatments," Mr Ludeman said. He is now participating in an experimental US trial, taking regular tablets, in the hopes it will keep the diminished cancer from growing again. "I'm a bit of a guinea pig, but it's all worked so far." Mr Ludeman said he hoped the money raised through 3.8 With a Mate would help fund research for other new treatments for the incurable disease. Myeloma nurse Rachel McCann said she had seen enormous progress in the available treatments over the years she had been caring for patients with the disease. Ms McCann works at the Warrnambool cancer centre, with two days of her week dedicated to myeloma patients. She said their experience was often different than for those with more common forms of cancer. "It can be really isolating for them at the start, particularly because most people don't know anyone else who has it. "A lot of people have never heard of it when they're first diagnosed," Ms McCann said. She said she hoped the upcoming campaign would bring greater awareness of myeloma and show sufferers they're not alone. To register for the 3.8 With a Mate walk, go to: https://app.etapestry.com/cart/myelomafoundation/default/category.php?ref=1656.0.514982099 Register as soon as possible to allow time for your t-shirt to arrive in the post. If you can't walk, you can donate at: https://justgiving.com/fundraising/rotaryclubofwarrnamboolcentral

