HOUSE OF THE WEEK This master-built, elegant and spacious family sized home is set in a quiet court location in Warrnambool's inner north. Featuring an elevated position, with lovely city views, the property is located just a short stroll from Centro Shopping Centre, giving the new owner access to the best in retail and service stores. The well-appointed two-storey brick home has a wonderful street appeal and presence, sitting on an 861 square-metre block. Offering plenty of space with five bedrooms, three bathrooms, three large living spaces, a study nook plus home office - there is room for the whole family, along with loads of space for guests to enjoy. The ground floor offers formal lounge and a luxurious theatre room along with a large, tiled north facing open plan kitchen/dining/living area. The kitchen incorporates gas cooktop, dishwasher, wall oven and stone bench tops - perfect for the home chef looking to branch out into more gourmet cooking. With double-glazed windows throughout, the lower level also includes shower, toilet and a fifth bedroom along with expansive laundry, triple car garage plus workshop and storage. This fifth bedroom is a great option for guests looking for a little more privacy. The rear of the property features roller-door access to the paved, rear courtyard - the perfect place to entertain your friends and family on special occasions. The upper level is equally impressive with master bedroom and luxury ensuite. The room boasts a spa bath, along with a spacious walk-in-robe and, with impressive views back across Warrnambool's south west, what's not to love about this property. The upper level also offers a central living space, two secondary bedrooms with walk-in robes and a fourth bedroom with built-in robes, all serviced by a large, third bathroom and a separate toilet. Outside the immediate home area, you will discover a magnificent, tranquil, stone-stepped landscaped garden ready to be taken advantage of on those cool summer evenings. Relax and enjoy the serenity of this stunning property as you gaze at the stars. If all this wasn't enough, rest assured you will feel comfortable all year round with central heating and cooling. The home also comes with a superior, quality finish throughout with high-set ceilings, cornices and high-grade curtains and blinds fitted to all rooms. The family can enjoy being within minutes of schools, health services, food and shopping options, parks, playgrounds and much more as this property is perfectly positioned to access everything you could ever need. An absolute beauty and all class. For more information, or to arrange a private inspection, call today.

