Hamilton Base Hospital has received a visit from a furry friend, and it's not man's best friend. On Valentine's Day a koala was seen strolling down a corridor at the hospital while socially distanced staff members watched on. This comes just a week after a wallaby was seen hopping along Koroit Street in Warrnambool last week. A video of the koala was posted on Western District Health Service's Facebook page on Monday that has been viewed more than 8500 times and shared more than 110 times. In the 27-second video, the koala calmly walks down a corridor and stops a few times to take in the sights while several staff members walk behind it and another one films it, before exiting the building. The video's caption reads: "Our little buddy popped in to say hello before returning to his tree outside. He brought a lot of joy to the staff members who crossed paths with him, though we are not sure how he managed the QR check-in... You are welcome back anytime, mate!" WDHS chief executive Rohan Fitzgerald told The Standard staff in the vicinity of the koala were excited. "After the initial shock of seeing a koala inside the hospital precinct, there was quite a bit of concern for the welfare of the animal and everyone was eager to ensure it was safely ushered outside," Mr Fitzgerald said. He said staff in the area ensured all the external doors were open and internal access points back into the main building were blocked off so the koala could exit. "This helped us to encourage the koala towards the door and safely out of the building," Mr Fitzgerald said. "We also contacted the local wildlife rescue service to check in on the koala after it had made its way off the hospital site. We were delighted to hear the fury little fellow had safely gone up a nearby tree. This isn't the first time the hospital has received a visit from Australia's fauna. In May of 2015, a koala was captured on security cameras strolling through the automatic doors at the emergency department, looked around the waiting room, then strolled back out. More recently, on Australia Day last year a wallaby hopped across the carpark and through the sliding doors into the emergency department, captured on film by a stunned nurse as a member of the public watched the incident unfold through the window outside. The wallaby sniffed around the waiting room before hopping out through the sliding doors. Mr Fitzgerald said the hospital was located across the road from a large community park. "We were advised by the local wildlife rescue service that there are several koalas who call the park home," he said. "The Hamilton Base Hospital is located only a few streets away from the central business district. The amount of wildlife that visit the hospital is not what you expect to see here, but I guess they've taken to calling the hospital home." Each time a video of an animal visiting the hospital is posted online, the story becomes popular around the world. "These stories are wonderful, it is nice to have social media content that makes people smile and is different to the COVID-19 posts that have been flooding our social media pages over the last couple of years," Mr Fitzgerald said. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

