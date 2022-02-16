news, latest-news,

A man has undergone a medical procedure after it was suspected he swallowed drugs during a police raid. Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said detectives and uniform police members executed a search warrant about 11am on Tuesday at a Correa Court address. He said a small amount of cannabis was located as well as two grams of compressed heroin in a clear plastic container and $1800 in cash. "Two mobile phones were also seized. They will be accessed and the information analysed as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in the Portland District," Detective Sergeant von Tunk said. "A 57-year-old Portland man was arrested, interviewed, charged and bailed to appear in the Portland Magistrates Court on a future date." The man was charged with possessing and using drugs. "A 21-year-old man was also arrested," he said. "He complained of stomach pains and was taken to the Portland hospital where he underwent a medical procedure, which took some considerable time. "He was also charged with possession and use of drugs, but those enquiries into drug trafficking are still continuing. "That man was remanded in custody overnight to appear in the court on Wednesday for a bail/remand hearing." Detective Sergeant von Tunk said the 21-year-old was already on bail charged with theft and failing to appear in court, which led to him being held in custody. He was previously bailed to appear in the Colac Magistrates Court on February 28. The investigator said the search was made considerably more hazardous due to the presence of an inquisitive 1.5 metre long python. "The python moved around a fair bit and we were keeping an eye on him," Detective Sergeant von Tunk. "At one stage he was near the couch and someone nearly put a hand on him while they conducted the search. "One of the property occupants warned that the snake would bite so there were some police members a bit on edge." The CIU commander said information from the public led to the execution of the search warrant. "Without that crucial information this operation could not have been conducted," he said. "We thank members of the public for providing that information. Without it we can't do our job to the best of our ability. "Anyone with information about illicit drug activity is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.

