NETBALLER Mary Place is hoping to learn from incoming coach Leah Sinnott and establish a spot in a new-look Camperdown team in 2022. Place, 17, will be among the teenage prospects given a run in the Magpies' top side when the Hampden league season starts on April 2. Sinnott, who has returned to the club following a stint with Warrnambool and District league side Timboon Demons, said "flexibility, youth and willingness to take on new stuff" would be crucial following off-season departures. League stalwart Tracey Baker has retired, Jess Cameron is moving to Queensland with partner Fraser Lucas and Grace Lucas is in the Northern Territory with her partner Will Rowbottom. Amanda Gilbert has joined District league powerhouse Nirranda. Place, who earned court time in the Pies' open team last year, would like to cement a spot. The Mercy Regional College student, who wants to study nursing when she graduates, can play at goal attack or the midcourt. "It will give me a bit more of an opportunity," Place said. "I just run around a lot and try and get away from them (my opponents), it is one of my skills. "I am not the tallest of people so probably my speed helps a little bit." Place, who plays cricket for Pomborneit, joined Camperdown at under 12s and has progressed through the ranks. Her older brother Josh plays senior football while another brother, Tom, used to play too. "Mum (Liz) is very committed around the club and dad (Stephen) loves watching," she said. She hopes those on the sidelines watching, including her parents, notice strong "training and communication" under Sinnott. Learning from Sinnott - a former player with high netball IQ - is something Place is excited to do. "It will be a different way of looking at it with new people coming in. It will be really good," she said. Sinnott, who felt comfortable walking back through the Leura oval gates, said Place would have experienced, high-calibre teammates to learn from too. "We have (former coach) Brooke (Richardson's) steady head and she's going to be the mother hen on the court so to speak," she said. "Chelsea (Baker) and Krystal (Baker) have played a lot of seniors now so they are going take more leadership aspects in terms of the game." Sinnott hopes to finalise Camperdown's teams in coming weeks. She is keeping expectations in check. "We're not jumping out there saying we're going to be finals contenders or anything because we really have no idea at this point who forms the team," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/0d1a1409-0c40-4c1d-8560-d8e5ddb82fe3.jpg/r739_906_4275_2904_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg