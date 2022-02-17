news, latest-news,

A former Olympian who was the first woman to finish the iconic Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic says the race's ability to cater for varying levels is what makes it special. Tracey Gaudry - the 2022 event patron - says the fact 'weekend warriors' can compete alongside elite riders broadens the sport's appeal. "There is the elite field which comprises National Road Series' riders and then there's a graded mass starts with grades of A, B and C," she told The Standard. "What it means is club riders and amateur riders can actually compete in the same environment as elite riders. MORE CYCLNG: Meet the women 'writing the next chapter' in classic's history "It's just such a great opportunity. While you are competing, there's also a lot of camaraderie because it's such an epic event and everyone wants everyone to get there." Marcus Olive is an amateur cyclist taking up the challenge for a second time. The Powercor employee, who lives in Melbourne, tackled the 267-kilometre race of attrition last year. "I am a lot more confident this year, simply knowing what to expect and I have done a bit more training and dropped a bit of weight," Olive said. "Last year I finished just outside the time cap, so I missed out on a medal. "This year that is the goal - all going well, we'll get there within the hour (of the winners)." The father-of-two, who has an Aussie Rules football and rugby union background, said the mateship shown throughout the journey was inspiring. It helped the 48-year-old during the challenging Mount Moriac hills near Geelong. "What I enjoyed was eventually we set into a group of 12 of us and there was camaraderie and co-operation within the 12 to get ourselves across the line," Olive said. "We had to work together pretty consistently for about six-and-a-half hours. "We pushed hard but supported each other and got the job done." Gaudry, who represented Australia at the 1996 and 2000 Olympic Games, said the classic was "a bucket list item" for cyclists. "When I was in my first years at a national level, it was something I was able to take part in," she aid. "To say you've ridden the Warrnie is a big deal." MORE CYCLING: Fast Eddie chasing giant result on 18th birthday Gaudry has fond memories of her classic run in the mid-1990s. "It was in October at the time and I'd finished my season of racing and it was an opportunity for me to gain some fitness," she said. "I was the only female in the race the time and I finished within 30 minutes of the winner and it was the first time a female had ever finished within the time cut. "For me it was a huge personal achievement and part of an epic feat." Gaudry has always been "captured" by the classic - the second-oldest one-day race in the world. She is thrilled to see a women's race - to run on Sunday from Colac to Warrnambool - added to this year's schedule for the first time. MORE SPORT: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

