Four friends secure prestigious Marj Robinson Bowl

news, latest-news,

FOUR friends who regularly travel to golf tournaments around the state are celebrating a Marj Robinson Bowl almost seven years in the making. Horsham-based friends Bev Price, Sue Galpin, Sally Hood and Julie Neumann lifted the prestigious trophy on Tuesday after making the two-and-a-half hour trek south since 2015. Price said the tournament was a challenge and the quartet was thrilled to finally clinch a win. "We've wanted to win this for a while. To achieve it is wonderful," she said. "Horsham's greens are fairly similar to those here in Warrnambool but this one is a longer course, which makes it that bit more challenging, I think. "Up in Horsham they're a bit faster but I think it makes a difference. The (familiarity with bunkers) too." Price said the four were friends and travelling frequently but didn't often play together in Horsham. She said they were full of encouragement for anyone looking to travel for golf. "We tend to try to play with other players, just so it's not seen as we're always playing together," she said. "We've had a second Horsham team come up here now which is fantastic as we've been encouraging them to come down. MORE SPORT: "It's the social side we enjoy as well. We meet with the same people often too, the same people from away." The quartet said they'd spend Tuesday night celebrating the feat before driving home on Wednesday. They thanked Warrnambool Golf Club for its hospitality. Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/fcd9822e-df90-476a-ac61-b2a5641c23a4.jpg/r3_494_4833_3223_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg