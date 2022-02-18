news, latest-news,

The city council has put an eyewatering $66.3 million price tag on addressing Warrnambool's growing waste problems over the next 15 years, a new report shows. The council has released its first draft waste asset management plan which puts the city's waste into facts and figures. Rubbish services across the city - including purchasing, collecting and emptying bins - over the next 15 years would cost $66.3 million, the plan says. The city council also spends $80,000 a year monitoring the old tip site on Braithwaite Street to ensure leachate and run off doesn't enter groundwater or the nearby waterways. The report said the chances of that happening was "likely" and the consequences of that were "major". It also said there would be "major" consequences from the "possible" release of gases like methane, carbon dioxide and nitrogen from the decomposition of organic matter at the site. The council continues to monitor gases at the site, but the report signals monitoring of the now closed landfill site at Braithwaite Street would cease in nine years. Councillor Ben Blain said waste management assets were incredibly important to the city. "It's one of the services in the city that every single household receives," Cr Blain said. He said the draft plan was being put out for public consultation for 28 days, even though the council didn't have to, as part of push to make the process more open and transparent. Cr Blain said it was important everyone at least had the opportunity to have their say on infrastructure assets in relation to waste. "Not a lot of change can be done straight away because of contract obligations," he said. But as the council moved into new contract negotiations, any feedback could help shape future contract negotiations, Cr Blain said. Cr Vicki Jellie said the council didn't have an asset management plan for waste until now.

