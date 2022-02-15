news, latest-news, cricket, sport, warrnambool

PORT Fairy skipper Alex Jennings is overcoming the effects of a nasty shoulder injury. The talented all-rounder, who blasted 70 to help his side defeat Allansford-Panmure on Saturday, dislocated the joint in December. He missed most of December and January as he recovered from complications to his rotator cuff. "It's a bit sore on a Sunday but it's getting pretty good now. Saturday was probably the best it's been. It's feeling all right now. It's come back well," Jennings said. "It went out but I was lucky it went straight back in. I didn't have to have anyone try to get it back in. When it went back in, it pinched the muscle on the rotator cuff. "That's what was torn." Jennings said "I physically couldn't lift it away from my ribs". "It's that muscle that runs across the top of the shoulder and down towards your arm and just sort of joins it together in the socket," he said. "It was just painful. It's all good now but it might do me for footy, I reckon. "I might just have a hit of golf (through the winter)." Port Fairy is eighth overall in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association after its win over Allansford-Panmure on Saturday. Jennings said the Pirates would push to keep enjoying their cricket for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign. Matthew Sinnott (Wesley Yambuk) 66; Alexander Jennings (Port Fairy) 70; Telge Peiris (Dennington) 72; Nick Butters (North Warrnambool Eels) 55; Luke Cody (Dennington) 45; George Macdonald (Port Fairy) 43*; Joe Nyikos (West Warrnambool) 4-11; Bailey Jenkinson (North Warrnambool Eels) 4-17; Patrick Mahony (Allansford-Panmure) 4-37; Shaluka Silva (Port Fairy) 3-17; Hugh Fleming (Merrivale) 3-22. David Murphy (Pomborneit) 96; Tyler Schafer (Woorndoo) 62; Steven Fisher (Camperdown) 47; Harry Sumner (Camperdown) 48; Grant Place (Pomborneit) 40; Bailey Kavenagh (Terang) 38; Brody Mifsud (Woorndoo) 5-14; Todd Lamont (Mortlake) 4-24; Sam Munro (Terang) 3-25; Easton Wood (Pomborneit) 4-48; Charlie Scanlon (Terang) 3-29. Northern Raiders Cricket Club is holding a 'Let's Talk' mental health awareness event on Thursday, February 24 at the clubrooms. The awareness event will be after training with meals available and a guest speaker with everyone welcome to attend. It'll start off a busy weekend for the Raiders who will be holding their inaugural past players function on Saturday, February 26, which will start with lunch at Rafferty's Tavern. Former members from the founding Purnim Cricket Club along with the Grassmere Cricket Club are invited. Contact Phil Hetherington on 0407 345 537 for bookings. MORE SPORT: This will also incorporate a 30-year reunion of the Grassmere 1991-92 A grade and O'Halloran Cup one-day premiership teams which included: Peter McDonald, Peter Sedgley, David Johnson, David McDonald, Phil Hetherington, Steve Eccles, Robbie Lowe Jr, Ernie Walsh, Trevor Dunne, Shane Hendricksen, Vern Walsh, John Atchison and Darryl McNeil. That evening the club will also conduct a $1000 draw from 8pm with tickets available from any Raiders' members. Two of the south-west's most exciting exports, Nirranda's Brody Couch and North Warrnambool Eels' Tommy Jackson, played a huge part in Geelong's crunch win against Northcote on Saturday in Victorian Premier Cricket. The state-contracted duo led from the front as the Cats snared a crucial win to enter the top-eight, with Jackson crunching a classy 62 from 95 balls to guide his side to 7-227 - his first half-century of the season. Couch - who has been a regular fixture of Victoria's one-day side and the Melbourne Stars in the BBL - took 3-47 as the Dragons fell over for 214 in reply. The Cats host Prahran at the Geelong Cricket Ground on Saturday. Brierly-Christ Church's Nara Rohan enjoyed a day to remember in the opening round of the Youth Premier League under 14 female competition on Sunday. Representing the Western Waves against Mallee Murray at Dudley Cornell Park in Horsham, the talented youngster snared the outstanding figures of 4-8 from two overs to dominate the game. Rohan turned the game on its head when she was thrown the ball, taking four of the last six wickets of the innings with Mallee Murray rolled for 59. She then enjoyed her time at the crease with the bat making 11 not out. "It was exciting, I was surprised I guess. I wasn't expecting to go that well, I just thought it was another cricket game but wasn't expecting that," she said. "As soon as I got the first wicket I was up and about and it kind of just went from there, we were all very excited about everything." Rohan added she was enjoying her experience with the Western Waves. "I'm loving it so far, its a new experience and I love doing new things. It feels unbelievable," she said. Memories were made on Saturday in South West Cricket division three action, with Pomborneit father-son duo Simon and Finn Tolland combining for a huge partnership. Dad Simon and his son Finn could do no wrong on their home ground, combining for an impressive 112-run partnership against Ecklin. The pair batted together for almost the entirety of the innings, with Simon crunching 74 and his youngster Finn compiling a classy 24 in the victory. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. 