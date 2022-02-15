news, latest-news,

A Hamilton man accused of assaulting his partner and shredding her belongings with a machete is too great a risk to be bailed, a magistrate says. The 27-year-old man appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday charged with a range of family violence-related offences. The court heard the man and the victim were in an on-and-off-again relationship for about two years when an alleged argument ensued and the man demanded she break her own phone so that she could no longer be contacted, which she did. The following morning, while the victim was in the shower, the man allegedly used scissors and a machete to shred her clothing, as well as wires connected to electrical goods, and sentimental items. The court heard the alleged incident was reported to police and a warrant was issued for the man's arrest. But he allegedly jumped the back fence of his property on three occasions and fled police before his eventual arrest. The court heard it was later reported that the man had allegedly slapped the woman to the face and burnt her clothing. He is also accused of re-attending at the victim's home despite a family violence intervention order prohibiting contact. Magistrate Ann McGarvie said while the man had showed compelling reasons why he should be released from custody, he was too great of a risk to be bailed. She said he had an "appalling" history of breaching bail, corrections orders and family violence intervention orders. The man was refused bail. He will appear in the same court on March 9 where he is expected to plead guilty to the charges. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

