Kirkstall man vows to stay in Ukraine despite invasion threat

news, latest-news, ukraine

A Kirkstall man in Ukraine has vowed to stay in the country that is under threat from a Russian invasion. Matt Williams, 25, said the mood in the country had changed in recent days. "The invasion, which seemed far-fetched now seems very likely or more than likely," Mr Williams said. He said he had decided to go against advice to leave the country as a show of support to the great people he has met while staying in the country. Mr Williams also wants to document the situation. He embarked on a trip of a lifetime after he was diagnosed with incurable brain cancer at age 21. "There was heavy shelling on the border last night - on both sides - which is not uncommon, but apparently this was a lot heavier than usual," Mr Williams said. He said the reality of the possible invasion was starting to sink in. "At the bar last night the news was trickling down and this is when it became real to a lot of people, including myself," he said. Mr Williams said it was surreal. "It felt like, if you've seen Titanic, when the boat's sinking and the band continues to play," he said. Mr Williams said he and a fellow traveller had been speaking about whether they should leave when they realised this was not an option for so many. "This is where these people live and they can't leave, some won't leave - they don't want to, they want to stay and fight for their country and that is something that should be praised." Mr Williams is sharing videos on his YouTube channel Willy Beating Cancer. On one video he speaks to a number of residents in the border town of Kharkiv. "Kharkiv will never surrender against the Russian occupation," the resident said. "I love Ukraine and I want to fight for this country." Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday urged all Australian residents to leave Ukraine immediately. You can follow Mr Williams' journey on YouTube or Instagram. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/379mw9XPZ7UFRqmwjWhGKkr/15aae399-1e73-4b1f-a1cf-bc1834f53258.jpg/r264_1048_3768_3028_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg