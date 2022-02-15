news, latest-news,

A promise of real action and not just words is behind a new reconciliation plan that is being created by the Warrnambool City Council. Councillor Vicki Jellie called it a landmark day for the city council when they voted to begin developing a reconciliation action plan aimed at strengthening relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. Cr Jellie said it was time to lead the change and move beyond the empty words and promises of days gone by. She said at last year's reconciliation day, in her role as mayor, she made a public commitment that the council would take steps to form reconciliation action plan. Cr Jellie said the theme for this year's NAIDOC Week "get up, stand up and show up" was fitting as it was "time for this council to do that". She said the plan was a strategic document that supported an organisation's business plan and culture and included practical action for the organisation to contribute to reconciliation both internally and within the community. Cr Jellie said it was an important step to take and they believed it would strengthen the community. She said it was a "big job" but it would make the council "changemakers" among the region's municipalities. "We're part of being more than words," Cr Jellie said. "This will take years of commitment and we must acknowledge the reality of the past if we are to look to the future." The plan would create respect for our First Nations people in both the programs council runs and the infrastructure it builds, she said. It also aligns with the council's move to soon employ an Aboriginal liaison officer in coming weeks who would play an integral part. Cr Jellie said she was pleased the council could now stand up and say it was listening and taking action. Cr Debbie Arnott said "actions speak louder than words". "I'm very proud to be part of this," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nB9BrLNgExsfwsLgDBevWP/8320fe47-25be-4733-a378-0a087a7b68d8.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg