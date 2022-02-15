news, latest-news,

Women entrepreneurs will help lead the farming sector through the challenges of the next half-century, according to the guest speaker at an upcoming south-west conference. Bulla Park organic mushroom farm chief executive officer Georgia Beattie will encourage dairy farmers to "step up to lead their industry to a sustainable future" at the inaugural Cream of the Crop event in Port Campbell next week. The event - to be held at the surf lifesaving club on Tuesday February 22 - has been billed as an opportunity for the region's farmers to network, focus on their personal development and celebrate the success of females in leading roles. "I believe entrepreneurship is going to solve the fundamental challenges we're going to see in agriculture over the next 10 years, and I think females are better at it," Ms Beattie said. "From a sustainability perspective, the data shows females are a lot more conscious of their contribution to society and will integrate those values into their business as well as achieving 35 per cent higher returns on investment." IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Beattie studied entrepreneurship in the United States before leading wine and tech businesses. She then became Bulla Park's CEO three years ago. It was her first experience in agriculture, and she attained the role after she originally contacted the farm to buy mushrooms and wound up becoming a shareholder. "That's what an entrepreneur does and I've learnt on the fly," Ms Beattie said. "Rather than coming in from a family business, I've come in from an entrepreneurial perspective and with the belief that sustainable food has a great future in Australia." Ms Beattie now dedicates herself to growing smart and sustainable food and advancing more women entrepreneurs in business. She said she believed female leaders would be vital in agriculture because of the need to adjust industry thinking to cater to evolving climate and consumer demand. "We have to lead the way," Ms Beattie said. "Because the environment is changing, we have to do things in a sustainable way and think about where our properties will be in 50 years' time." "Doing things from a data-led entrepreneurial way is going to be the way we move the dial for our industries, rather than looking at the way we have done it in the past." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

